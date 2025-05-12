India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Dubai [UAE], May 12: Rose Merc Limited proudly announces a ground breaking fashion collaboration through its subsidiaries, Emirates Holding Group (UAE) and Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe), to launch the inaugural edition of "Eternal Runway" -- an exclusive fashion event to be held on 4th July 2025 in Dubai.

Emirates Holding Group, a premier UAE-based luxury and fashion-

Focused enterprise that owns the intellectual property rights to the Emirates Luxury Show. The upcoming Eternal Runway will debut as a signature presentation within this luxury platform, marking a significant milestone in GCC's fashion calendar.

MOVe, a strategic fashion and lifestyle subsidiary of Rose Merc Limited, has conceptualized Eternal Runway as a gateway to global fashion opportunities. The event will spotlight iconic designers and emerging Indian talent while establishing a stronghold for MOVe's creative ventures across the

GCC region

About 'Eternal Runway' - Eternal Runway is more than a fashion showcase; it's a convergence of innovation, heritage, and visionary artistry. Designed to celebrate Indian design talent on an international stage, the event will feature curated runway experiences that promote inclusivity, creativity, and global cultural dialogue. This marks MOVe's first step in building a legacy IP in the Middle East, in line with its global brand expansion strategy.

Strategic Collaborations

To ensure excellence in execution and impact, the event brings together powerhouse collaborators:

* Emirates Holding Group, as the lead host and curator under its Emirates Luxury Show umbrella, will drive the platform's vision and execution in Dubai.

* Renowned show director Mr. Shakir Shaikh, known for his signature direction across major Indian and international fashion weeks, will serve as the official Show Director.

* Esteemed designer Mr. Ken Ferns is confirmed to headline the runway, unveiling a new collection tailored for the Middle Eastern.

Market

Additional partnerships with elite designers and fashion influencers from India and abroad are in progress to ensure a rich, trendsetting experience.

Event Details

* Title: Eternal Runway - under Emirates Luxury Show

* Date: 4th July 2025

* Venue: Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai

* Format: Invite-only, featuring fashion buyers, media, influencers, and industry leaders from across the GCC and global fashion capitals

Expected Impact

This high-profile initiative is set to elevate the international visibility of both Emirates Holding Group and MOVe, strengthening Rose Merc Ltd.'s footprint in luxury and fashion ecosystems worldwide.

Hanif Shaikh

Founder & Chairman - Emirates Holding Group Said "The Emirates Luxury Show is more than just a fashion platform--it is a reflection of our commitment to celebrating creativity, culture, and commerce in a way that resonates with the Middle East's evolving luxury narrative. With Eternal Runway, we are proud to bring together global visionaries and emerging Indian talent on a stage that embodies elegance and innovation. This collaboration marks a new chapter for the Emirates Holding Group as we continue to champion regional excellence while building bridges with the global fashion community."

Sudhir Padiyar

Founder - Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe) said "I am super excited with this development. We always wanted to create an IP in this vertical across GCC and this is a step in that direction. Our inaugural fashion show being curated in an international destination like Dubai seems surreal. And this has only been possible because of the people and institutions like Rose Merc, Emirates Holding Group etc. backing us. There is immense talent in our country, but not everyone gets a chance to display it on platforms catching the attention of global fashion audience. Not only do we aim to offer our platform to such talent (models and designers alike) but also help grow the ecosystem in a fair and transparent manner. We have received a very good response to our inaugural show and this only motivates us to do better going forward."

Vaishali Parkar Kumar

Executive Director at Rose Merc Ltd (RML) said "We are proud to announce our strategic entry into the glamorous world of fashion across the GCC, through our esteemed subsidiaries, Emirates Holding Group and Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. This marks a significant milestone as we begin creating unique IPs that blend innovation, elegance, and cultural sophistication."

About Emirates Holding Group

A leading UAE-based enterprise Conglomerate of Rose Merc Limited, Emirates Holding Group curates high-impact luxury and cultural experiences across fashion, real estate, and lifestyle sectors. Its flagship IP, the Emirates Luxury Show, serves as a premier platform connecting global brands with regional elegance and influence.

About Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe)

MOVe, a 50% subsidiary of Rose Merc Limited, focuses on establishing a global fashion and lifestyle footprint, combining creativity, commerce, and culture through premium IP-driven ventures.

