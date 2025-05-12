Virat Kohli surprised many fans across the world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. In an Instagram post on May 12, the star cricketer shared his decision with the fans and a part of the note he posted read, "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for." Apart from being one of the best players to have played in the format, Virat Kohli was also one of the biggest voices highlighting the importance of Test cricket and coupled with his relentless push for attaining greater levels of excellence, he turned out of one of the best Test captains for India--in fact, the most successful one as well. Virat Kohli Test Record: Stats and Achievements Of Star Cricketer As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

The star cricketer had taken over captaincy four years into his Test career when MS Dhoni had shockingly ended his career in the longest format of the game. In early 2015, Virat Kohli's saga as the Test captain of the India National Cricket Team began and it went on to become one of India's best ever chapters in the format. Apart from asserting home dominance, a crucial feature of Virat Kohli's Test captaincy was his drive to win in overseas conditions and that saw him lead India to a first-ever Test series win among other memorable achievements. Let us take a look at Virat Kohli's Test captaincy stats. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: From Australia to Australia, Star Cricketer’s Test Career Comes Full Circle As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Virat Kohli's Record as India's Test Captain

Matches Won Lost Drawn 68 40 17 11

Apart from being the most successful Indian Test captain ever, Virat Kohli also led India to the number one ranking in Test cricket and remained at the top for a jaw-dropping period of 42 consecutive matches. Virat Kohli was also extremely prolific with the bat as Test captain, scoring seven double centuries, the most by an Indian in the format. His highest Test score (254*) is also the highest by an Indian captain in the format. Virat Kohli also has the most runs in Test cricket by an Indian captain. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Five Innings of Former India Captain in Test Cricket.

Virat Kohli's Batting Record as India's Test Captain

Matches Runs Centuries Average 68 5864 20 54.80

Virat Kohli's stint as India's Test captain came to an end in 2022 when he stepped down after a tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma, who took over captaincy of the Test team from Virat Kohli in 2022, also retired from the format a few days ago.

