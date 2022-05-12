New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/GPRC): Pragati Tiwari's launched music video 'Saari Saari Raat' crossed 7 million views on her YouTube Channel.

Under the production of Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu, the song lyrics have been penned down by Shree Brar and the music is given by AvvySra.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 60.

The Song has gained a lot of popularity across various social media platforms and is available on several major music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana.

Music is an art and medicine that helps to gain every emotion your soul needs. Romantic songs have always been an important genre of the youth of every generation. In the same way, Pragati Tiwari has touched million hearts of the Haryanvi & Punjabi fandoms with her beautiful hit song albums such as Fakeera, Feem, NacheBehisaab, etc. With her YouTube channel by the name Pragati Music, she has amused people all over India by launching heartthrob songs like, Heartbeat', 'Jaanleva' & 'Snapchat' with the renowned artists. Her command of Haryanvi & Punjabi languages has made her famous, giving the best content to view to her fans.

Also Read | World Hypertension Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: What Are the Dangers of High Blood Pressure? Everything You Need To Know.

Talking about the success of her music videos, Pragati Tiwari said, "All my videos are audio visual treat for my fans. Music is my passion and acting has always been my dream, and pursuing both my passion and dream is a lifetime experience that will be cherished forever. SaariSaariRaat song is related to the new generation love and winning over the heart of the young generation.

The Song is very much relatable to the youngsters and conveys the message of missing the loved one. This music will be always closed to my heart. I look forward to working on more music videos and always work for my fans across India. " The song has already created a sensation and is looking to gain more reach soon.

Born & brought up in Noida, Pragati Tiwari has been very fond of singing since her childhood. She started her acting career with her brother Mridul Tiwari, one of the top YouTubers in India with the channel name The Mridul. Her first video, wherein she acted in Sister Vs Girlfriend, was appreciated & applauded by the people.

Being a social media influencer, she has massive followers of 1.6 million on Instagram and is popular for making her fans laugh out loud with her videos & reels. She has completed almost 100+ music albums with acclaimed artists such as Shree Brar, Diler Kharkiya, Channiwala, Amit Bhadana, and Elvish Yadav. Her fandom didn't stop loving her on Tik Tok too, where she had 6 million followers! Within just a year, she has got 1,418,895 views on YouTube with 36.8K subscribers.

Pragati has always been grateful to her family & credits her success to her brother, who has always been supportive of her career. She also has been thankful to her parents, who are always standing beside her, backing her with the best decisions to see her successful.

Go and check out her YouTube Channel- https://bit.ly/3O7nekU

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/Pragati-Music-103416881898251/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/i.am.pragati/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)