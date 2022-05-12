Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 13, 2022 (Friday). So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the RCB vs PBKS head to head record, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are fighting for one of the four playoff spots. However, RCB are in a much better position than their rivals and could need to win just this game to secure their place if other results go their way. Meanwhile, PBKS neet to be perfect in their remaining three matches to have any chance.

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other a total of 29 times in the IPL. PBKS hold a slight advantage with 16 wins as compared to RCB's 13.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 60 Key Players

Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Chahar will be the key players for Punjab Kings while in RCB camp all eyes will be on former captain Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 60 Mini Battles

In the PBKS vs RCB game, Josh Hazlewood vs Jonny Bairstow will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Mohammed Siraj vs Shikhar Dhawan.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 60 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings (RCB vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 13, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 60 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 60 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma.

RCB Likely Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipol Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

