Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21: Prateek Group, the Noida-based leading luxury real estate developer has announced an exclusive payment plan for its newly launched project - Prateek Grand Begonia. Offering one-of-a-kind investment opportunities to homebuyers and investors, Prateek Group has introduced a limited-time 30:70 payment plan for booking a unit in Prateek Grand Begonia.

Under this attractive payment plan, homebuyers can have the flexibility of paying 10 percent at the time of booking and 20 percent within 90 days of booking period while the remaining 70 percent can be paid at the time of the final demand letter. This offer is a limited-time opportunity, aimed at providing easy and encouraging payment options to prospective buyers thus reducing their financial burden.

Speaking about the offer, Prateek Tiwari, MD, Prateek Group, says, "At Prateek Group, our focus has always been making luxury living accessible to all valued customers. Looking at the heightened demand for luxury homes across NCR, we have tried to introduce a project in the market that has the potential to fulfill the aspirational needs and lifestyle of today's homebuyers for both mid-segment and high-segment. Our special payment plan is an unparalleled opportunity for prospective homebuyers and investors to grab one of the best deals of the time and own their dream home. Prateek Grand Begonia is a masterpiece that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for discerning buyers."

Strategically located in Siddharth Vihar, Prateek Grand Begonia offers homes in the configuration of 2,3 and 4 BHK. With a starting price of 1.20 crore onwards, the project will have a total of 2400 units. Targeted at both end-users and investors of mid-segment and high-segment, the company has announced the sales of its 1200 units in the first phase of the project and has witnessed a remarkable response to it with more than 50 percent of the first phase inventory already sold.

Boasting several key highlights, Prateek Grand Begonia is an epitome of quality living crafted with each detailing from colonial living style, grand arches, and elegant sculptures to beautiful landscapes. The key highlights of the project include EV charging points at every parking space adding to the sustainable lifestyle. Located on NH-24, the project has seamless connectivity to key destinations like 10 minutes from Akshardham, 20 minutes from India Gate, and 40 minutes from IGI Airport. Its location on a 75-meter and 50-meter road connecting NH-58 and NH-24 (NH-9), makes it more easily accessible from major areas in Delhi, including Nehru Place, South Delhi, and commercial hubs. Additionally, the development's proximity to RRTS, the Namo Bharat Rail service to Jewar Airport, and major commercial hubs further add to the project's connectivity quotient.

Prateek Group was incorporated in 2005 with a vision of quality and on-time delivery. The company was founded by Mr. Prashant Tiwari, a Civil Engineer by qualification and a visionary & futuristic by traits. Prateek Group stands tall as the first luxury developer of Noida with the launch of Noida's first luxury project Prateek Stylome in 2011, followed by Prateek Edifice in 2013. Hence, the group created symmetry of similar projects with each one raising the standard high in the realty market of NCR. With 20+ years of expertise, the group has delivered 20 million square feet, catering to more than 50,000+ happy customers. The group's commitment to quality construction and timely delivery has earned it the trust of both homebuyers and investors, establishing itself as a leader in the NCR's real estate market. Some of the salient construction projects that have enabled the Prateek Group to achieve superlative industry acclaim include residential projects in NCR like Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Royal Cliff, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Canary, Prateek Grand City township.

