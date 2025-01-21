New Delhi, January 21: Apple is expected to reveal iOS 19 in 2025. The new OS update is likely to introduce a smarter Siri and a redesigned Camera app. The anticipated enhancement will likely enhance user experience and iOS 19 may meet the needs of its users. The iPhone 17 series is expected to run on iOS 19.

Apple is anticipated to unveil iOS 19 during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in June 2025. Following the announcement, the final release of iOS 19 will likely occur in September 2025, coinciding with the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series. iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in 2025, Price and Camera Specifications Leaks; Check Other Details.

The official announcement of iOS 19 is expected at WWDC 2025 in June, however, multiple reports indicate that iOS 19 will likely come with several enhancements, which is said to include a redesigned Camera app, a smarter Siri with advanced AI capabilities, and other improvements to enhance its user experience.

iOS 19 Features (Expected)

Reports suggest that Apple is preparing to bring an update for the iPhone camera app in iOS 19 with a minimalist look. The new camera interface is expected to prioritise simplicity by reducing visual clutter. The camera app is said to offer a streamlined experience with controls hidden in expandable panels that can be accessed as when needed.

When recording video, key controls such as resolution and frame rate will likely be displayed at the top of the screen. It may allow users to make quick adjustments without navigating through the submenu. Additionally, the redesigned interface of the iPhone camera app may allow for easier switching between different modes, such as slow motion, time-lapse, and action shots in a simplified menu.

Apple is reportedly working to enhance Siri by integrating more advanced AI capabilities. According to reports, iOS 19 is expected to feature an updated version of Siri that can handle complex queries similar to ChatGPT. However, the enhanced version of Siri is anticipated to be released in early 2026, potentially with an iOS 19.4 update.

iOS 19 Compatible iPhone Models (Expected)

iOS 19 will reportedly support the same iPhone models as iOS 18 but some of the advanced features introduced in iOS 19 may work in newer models. The compatible devices may include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 15 series, which consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone SE 4 Leaks: Apple’s 4th Generation Special Edition iPhone Will Reportedly Launch With Dynamic Island This Year; Here’s What To Expect.

Additionally, users with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be able to access the update. The support extends to the iPhone 13 series, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 12 series, which features the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are included, along with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. The iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) will likely also be compatible with iOS 19.

