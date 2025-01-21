Veer Pahariya is all set to step into Bollywood with his debut in Sky Force, where he will play the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, creating a highly anticipated onscreen pairing. As movie enthusiasts eagerly await the release, Veer’s journey into the industry is drawing attention. Born into a family of influence, Veer is the son of business tycoon Sanjay Pahadia and Smriti Sanjay Shinde, and grandson of the former Maharashtra CM, Sushilkumar Shinde. With his strong background and fresh talent, Veer is ready to make his mark. ‘Sky Force’: Veer Pahariya Opens Up on Working With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara Ali in Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Aerial Actioner, Says ‘She Was Very Supportive’ (Watch Video).

Meet Veer Pahariya

A Glimpse Into Veer Pahariya's Background

Born on February 1, 1995, to business magnate Sanjay Pahadia and Sobo Films owner Smriti Sanjay Shinde, Veer hails from a prominent family. While his parents have been separated for years, they have always co-parented their sons, Veer and Shikhar Pahariya.

A Legacy of Influence

Veer's connection to the political world runs deep as he is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, adding another layer of intrigue to his rising career in the entertainment industry. All eyes are on Veer as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

Veer Pahariya's Education and Career: A Diverse Path to Bollywood

Veer Pahariya's educational journey began at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, just like his brother Shikhar. After completing his schooling, Veer moved to London to further his studies, earning a BA in Global Financial Management from Regent's University. Alongside his academic achievements, Veer's passion for performance led him to pursue theatre. His love for the arts didn't stop there—Veer also explored theatre studies in the US. During his time in London, he launched a YouTube channel focused on Hindi pop music, according to IMDb. Veer alongside his brother Shikhar, ventured into the business world by co-founding Indiawyn Gaming Private Limited.

From Assistant Director to Bagging a Role in Sky Force

Veer Pahariya, after auditioning and impressing Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, worked as an assistant director on Bhediya and even served as Varun Dhawan's body double. He will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya Inn Sky Force

