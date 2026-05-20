Business News | Prime Minister Modi's Gift of Parle Melody Toffees to Italian PM Spurs Unrelated Parle Stock Rally

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting Parle Melody toffees to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday sparked unexpected activity on the domestic stock market, pushing up shares of an unrelated listed firm that shares the "Parle" name.

The spike followed Modi's publicised "Melody moment," when he presented a pack of Melody toffees to Giorgia Meloni. The Italian prime minister posted on X to thank Modi, amid lighthearted online reaction that used "Melody" to underscore their camaraderie.

Also Read | Intuit Layoffs 2026: QuickBooks and TurboTax Parent To Cut Jobs, Close Offices in AI Shift.

Parle Products Private Limited which manufactures the Melody brand toffee however clarified that their company had no link with the BSE-listed company that gained traction.

"So there is one listed company by the name of Parle Industries. They are, I think, into construction. But we have nothing to do with them. That's a separate and different company altogether. So I think people are mistaken by the fact that they also have a name, Parle, as a part of their company name, and we are also Parle. But we have nothing to do with each other, that's a construction company," said Vice President Mayank Shah

Also Read | Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Recommends CBI Probe After Family Expresses Distrust in Police Investigation.

Shares of Parle Industries Limited, an infrastructure and real estate developer listed on the BSE, hit the five per cent upper circuit on Wednesday.

"I think what is happening is people are misunderstanding Parley Industries as this company having Melody and I think that's the reason why you're seeing a lot of traction in the stock of that particular company today," Shah added.

Parle Products however took pride in the PM choosing the Indian toffee brand to signify India-Italy friendship

"It's a moment of immense pride for all of us at Parle Products when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives Parle Melody to world leaders. I think it is a powerful testament of the potential of Swadeshi brands on the global stage. I think it's his nature to promote Swadeshi brands and this is an attempt to promote that....So I think while as a Prime Minister, he has done his job to give us that kind of opportunity, it is now up to us to lap it up," Shah said.

Speaking on global ambitions, Shah said, "While we are number one here, the attempt now would be to be a significant brand globally. We are available in more than 100 countries. And going forward, I think we will be looking at scaling it up across the globe."

Earlier, responding to the attention on social media, Parle Products posted on X, "Thank You Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking Parle Melody to the global stage. A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)