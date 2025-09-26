NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 26: The ESG Research Foundation is proud to announce the much-anticipated 3rd Prithvi Award ceremony, a prestigious event dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the pioneers of environmental, social, and governance excellence in the Indian corporate landscape. Scheduled for September 27 at the elegant Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi, the awards will serve as a definitive benchmark for corporate sustainability and responsibility.

The ceremony will be elevated by the presence of Hon'ble Union Minister of Law, Shri Arjun Meghwal, who will be the Chief Guest. As the Union Minister of Law, his participation underscores the government's commitment to creating a robust regulatory framework that encourages ethical governance and responsible business practices. Joining him as the Guest of Honour is Member of Parliament, Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a respected voice for community development and social welfare. Her presence highlights the critical importance of the social pillar of ESG, emphasizing that sustainable growth must be inclusive and beneficial to all stakeholders.

The Prithvi Award was conceptualized to shine a spotlight on companies that go beyond mere compliance and demonstrate a proactive, strategic approach to integrating ESG into their core business models. This year, the awards will recognize outstanding achievements across several categories, including environmental stewardship, social impact, and robust corporate governance. The foundation believes that by showcasing these exemplary organizations, it can inspire a wider adoption of responsible practices and accelerate India's journey toward a more sustainable and equitable economy.

"We are at a pivotal moment where sustainable business practices are no longer a choice but a necessity for long-term resilience and value creation," said Dr. CA Atul Gupta, Founder of the ESG Research Foundation. "The Prithvi Awards are our way of acknowledging the forward-thinking leaders who are not only driving financial success but are also creating a positive impact on the planet and its people. The presence of Shri Arjun Meghwal and Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat is a testament to the growing alignment between policy and corporate action in India, and we are incredibly honored to have them with us as we celebrate these significant achievements."

The awards ceremony is expected to be a landmark event, bringing together a distinguished audience of corporate leaders, policymakers, investors, academics, and sustainability experts. It will provide a unique platform for dialogue on the future of ESG in India and the role of corporate entities in addressing global challenges. The event will also feature a keynote address from the Chief Guest, offering insights into the government's vision for sustainable development.

This year's awards are a powerful reminder that true business leadership is about balancing profit with purpose. The ESG Research Foundation remains committed to its mission of fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and sustainability.

The ESG Research Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering research, promoting awareness, and encouraging the adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Through its comprehensive research, industry-focused workshops, and prestigious awards, the Foundation serves as a catalyst for a more sustainable and responsible business ecosystem in India.

