Al-Ittihad will host Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in matchweek 4 of the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr football match will be played at the Al Inma Bank Stadium. The Saudi Pro League match between the clubs will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Al-Nassr are leading the standings with nine points in three games. They are unbeaten in the current season and will aim to maintain their winning form against a strong opponent. Al-Ittihad are ranked second and are unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season in as many games. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Happy Saudi National Day to His Saudi Arabian Fans; Al-Nassr Star Shares Greetings In Traditional Attire (See Pics).

The Tigers Squad are the defending champions of the Saudi Pro League and have started their new campaign on a dominating note. However, Karim Benzema and company will have a tough contest at home when they face Cristiano Ronaldo's men. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad recently in the Saudi Super Cup match. This will boost their confidence when they face the same opponent away at home. Meanwhile, fans can check about Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash against Al-Ittihad. The Portugal legend is having a good run in the new Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo has found the net three times, and he will be keen to find his name on the score sheet once again and lead his side to a win against Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo earlier had received the Golden Boot award for finishing as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The talismanic forward had netted 25 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season.

