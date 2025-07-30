BusinessWire India

Dallas [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30: Prodapt, a global leader in telecom-native services and AI-driven transformation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Invest Alberta to expand its operations in the province. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in Prodapt's North America growth strategy, with plans to deliver more than $100 million in economic impact in Alberta over five years.

"Invest Alberta's collaboration with Prodapt represents another step toward making Alberta a hub for innovation in AI and technology investments in Alberta. Their confidence in what Alberta has to offer is an indication that our province is going in the right direction in growing a cutting-edge tech ecosystem that signals to the world that we are ready for this kind of expansion. Prodapt's trust and collaboration help bring Alberta to the world, and equip our investors to develop global solutions based on AI technology," says Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta.

Prodapt's expansion includes establishing a nearshore delivery center to serve North American clients, with a focus on AI, cloud, and digital transformation. The company will collaborate with Alberta's leading universities to develop AI consulting and advisory services, specializing in Sovereign AI, GenAI platforms, and next-generation software engineering.

"This expansion represents more than just growth -- it's a commitment to building lasting partnerships in one of North America's most ambitious innovation ecosystems," said Manish Vyas, CEO of Prodapt. "We're excited to collaborate with government, academia, and local businesses to advance the future of technology and deliver meaningful impact across Alberta."

Accelerating Digital Transformation in Western Canada

Rajiv Papneja, Chief Technology Officer at Prodapt, noted: "Alberta serves as a catalyst for our vision around Sovereign AI and next-gen platform engineering. With strong university ecosystems and a government focused on digital innovation, we're positioned to co-create solutions in AI, automation, and cloud that will benefit both Canada and global markets."

This initiative supports Alberta's strategic shift toward technology, clean energy, and AI-driven innovation, creating high-value opportunities for local talent and businesses. The university collaboration will include co-creating AI programs, offering real-world consulting projects, and developing a skilled workforce for tech roles.

Strengthening Local Talent and Innovation

The partnership strengthens Alberta's innovation landscape while positioning the province as a competitive destination for global technology investment.

"The support from Invest Alberta underscores our shared belief in Alberta's potential as a technology and talent hub. This MOU lays the foundation for a nearshore delivery center that will serve our North American clients, while fostering innovation through close collaboration with local universities and government programs," said Sricharan Kuppam, Canada country head, Prodapt.

"As the province's engine for innovation, Alberta Innovates sees this MOU between Invest Alberta and Prodapt, as a big step forward for growing tech in Alberta," says Mike Mahon, CEO Alberta Innovates. "International partnerships like these are the key to diversifying and growing our economy. We couldn't be happier to welcome Prodapt to the ecosystem."

