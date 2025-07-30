Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: It's time for the Manipur Derby as Neroca FC are gearing up to lock horns with TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in the upcoming Durand Cup 2025 match. The TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 match will be the first Group F fixture of the ongoing tournament. The other opponents in Group F are Real Kashmir FC and Indian Navy FT. Durand Cup 2025: Luka Majcen’s Late Strike Seals Historic 2–1 Victory for Diamond Harbour FC Against Mohammedan Sporting Club.

The TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 match will also be the first game of the ongoing competition in Imphal. A lot will be at stake for both sides, as besides being a campaign opener, the TRAU FC vs Neroca FC clash is also a derby. Winning the pre-season derby will be important for both fans and players. Real Kashmir FC are undoubtedly the strongest side in Durand Cup Group F. So, strategically speaking, both sides must aim for full points in this one, to get a better hold of the second slot in the long run, at least, and enter the knockouts as the second-best side if possible.

TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match TRAU FC vs Neroca FC, Durand Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, July 29 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, on Wednesday, July 30. The TRAU FC vs Neroca FC match is organized to start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal FC Trample South United 5-0 in Campaign Opener.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

