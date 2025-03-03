BusinessWire India

Barcelona [Spain] / Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3: Prodapt, a leading provider of consulting, business reengineering & managed services for the telecom & technology industry, today announced OneFibreData, a Snowflake-powered application for fibre broadband providers to use data to make operations efficient, customer experiences effortless and set the stage for Agentic AI workflows.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Fragmented enterprise data and siloed functions make it hard to build intelligent, synchronized operations. OneFibreData solves it by integrating and ingesting data from multiple sources -- cloud, on-prem and APIs -- to build fast-scaling, governable data ecosystems.

With faster data mart development, simpler querying, and cleaner reporting & visualization, it prepares the ground for actionable data analytics. With data providing a guiding light for every business decision - from optimizing field operations to improving customer issue resolution rate - organizations become nimble-footed players in the evolving market. Through a data marketplace, the solution democratizes data insights across the organization to help managers track and elevate functional performance.

Also Read | ‘Anora’ Bags Oscars: Sean Baker Clinches Best Director Award, Film Also Wins Best Picture at 97th Academy Award; Video Surfaces.

Niel Styles, Director of Information Architecture at CityFibre, said, "Now, with all our data in one place, we are able to deploy AI use cases at scale - much sooner than anticipated."

"OneFibreData combines the Snowflake Data Cloud platform with Prodapt's system integration expertise to put together a robust enterprise data platform for customers. Performing various data workloads, including GenAI workloads, Snowflake's platform is the ideal choice for Telecom operators with multi-geo, multi-cloud environments looking to unify, analyze, share and leverage their data to power intelligent decisions and growth," said Jon Penrose, Telecom Industry Principal at Snowflake.

"OneFibreData arrives at an important time in the AI era," Rajiv Papneja, CTO of Prodapt, said. "As we go further, Large Language Models (LLMs) will become increasingly commoditized, making quality, governance & scalability of data platforms the true success factor of GenAI models. Prodapt will continuously expand capabilities and features towards making OneFibreData the default solution to power AI workloads."

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 10,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW). About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest specialized player in the Connectedness industry. As an AI-first strategic technology partner, Prodapt provides consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the largest telecom and tech enterprises building networks and digital experiences of tomorrow. Prodapt has been recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider.

Connecting 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices across the globe, Prodapt's clients include Google, Amazon, SoftBank, PayPal, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A "Great Place To Work® Certified™" company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 32,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

Visit www.prodapt.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact Details

Sangeetha Mohan, Prodapt, Sangeetha.mohan@prodapt.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)