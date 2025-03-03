Mumbai, March 3:The Bodoland Lottery Result of today, Monday, March 03, 2025, will be announced online thrice. Participants can check the winners list, along with ticket numbers, on the official website bodolotteries.com. To view the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), players can click here and find the latest updates on Monday’s lucky draw. Organized under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery remains one of the most popular games of chance in Assam.

Apart from the Bodoland Lottery, other popular lotteries played in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. If you’re searching for the Bodoland Lottery Result of Monday, March 03, you can click here to access today’s Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, featuring the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Those looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result can check it online at the official website, bodolotteries.com or here. The portal provides access to the result in PDF format, which includes the list of winners and their ticket numbers. The results are declared daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While betting and gambling are illegal in India, lotteries are allowed in at least 13 states, with some operated by state governments. It's essential to remember that winning is entirely based on luck, and there is no guaranteed strategy for success. LatestLY cautions readers against relying on lottery earnings for financial stability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).