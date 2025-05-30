VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Producer Jayesh Patel encourages audiences to watch Kapkapiii with an open mind, rather than being influenced by cancel culture. He emphasizes that the film has secured night slot screenings and adds that the team is actively requesting more morning showings from exhibitors to make it easier for families to attend and enjoy the movie together.

Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor starrer horror-comedy film Kapkapiii producer Jayesh Patel urges to not get influenced by negative campaign without watching the film and talks about the film being one of Sangeeth Sivan's last work.

He stated, "Our film Kapkapiii has been released in cinemas near you, and it's not just another horror-comedy -- it offers a fresh and unique approach with audiences truly appreciating Shreyas and Tusshar's reunion and their perfect comic timing. However, a few have recently launched a sponsored campaign spreading negative ratings and comments about the film. We urge you not to be part of cancel culture. Instead, watch Kapkapiii and form your own opinion. It's a fun, entertaining film -- one that aims not just to make you laugh, but perhaps to leave you thinking too. The film has also gotten night slot screenings, so we are urging the exhibitor for more morning slots so families can come and enjoy."

Speaking about Kapkapiii being one of Sangeeth Sivan's last films and how it honors his legacy, he said, "Working with Sangeeth Sivan was an absolute privilege. His vision, energy, and mastery over storytelling were unparalleled. He had this unique ability to balance humor and horror effortlessly, making every scene come alive. Kapkapiii carries his signature style--playful yet gripping, absurd yet deeply engaging."

When asked what made him greenlight Kapkapiii--a horror-comedy with such a quirky tone--he said, "Kapkapiii stood out because of its fresh take on the genre, blending genuine scares with laugh-out-loud moments in a way that felt original. Plus, with the brilliant Sangeeth Sivan at the helm, we were confident it would be a memorable experience."

He further shares about working with Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and diverse cast, stating, "Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor have truly elevated Kapkapiii with their brilliant performances. The audience response has been phenomenal, and a big credit goes to their unbeatable comic timing and effortless chemistry. They've proven once again why they're a powerhouse duo in the genre -- Kapkapiii wouldn't be the same without them. Bringing veteran actors like Zakir Hussain, Divyendu Bhattacharya on board and fresh talents together made Kapkapiii a success!"

On how he strikes a balance between creative risks and commercial viability, especially in an experimental genre like horror-comedy, he explained, "It's always a tightrope walk! The key is to trust the creative team while keeping a pulse on what audiences enjoy. Horror-comedy is niche but has a dedicated fanbase, so we leaned into its strengths--unique storytelling, memorable characters, and a mix of scares and laughs. We ensured the film had universal appeal without diluting its eccentricity--positioning Kapkapiii as a must-watch for both horror fans and comedy lovers. At the end of the day, if the story excites us and we believe in the team, the commercial success often follows."

Kapkapiii features a stellar cast led by Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee, Abhishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Zakir Hussain, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others is currently running in cinemas. Produced by Jayesh Patel under Bravo Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios, Kapkapiii is directed by Sangeeth Sivan.

