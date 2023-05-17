New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): PropertyAngel, the leading property management platform, is proud to announce its upcoming virtual event, PROPATHON 2023. This truly ground-breaking event will allow the top developers & exhibitors in the Country to showcase & sell their marquee properties to a huge global audience of NRI home buyers & investors. Taking place in an immersive 3D environment, PROPATHON 2023 offers a unique event experience that transcends geographical barriers and maximizes engagement!

At PROPATHON 2023, participants can access various innovative features and tools, including immersive 3D spaces, project finders, and virtual 3D walkarounds. These cutting-edge technologies provide unparalleled interaction, ensuring higher participation & engagement compared to traditional in-person events. Exhibitors will also be able to engage in one-on-one video calls and chats with interested buyers, fostering personalized connections, & facilitating seamless transactions.

The event will also see extensive participation from industry leaders and experts who will facilitate meaningful dialogues on the most intriguing and thought-provoking issues concerning the real estate sector. This exchange of knowledge and insights will empower participants to stay informed about the latest trends and developments in the real estate industry, gaining a true competitive edge in the market.

For NRI investors in particular, PROPATHON 2023 offers a range of unparalleled benefits. While the cost advantage of the event is a big plus, the investors will also get access to a huge pool of prospects that is otherwise not readily available.

PROPATHON 2023 is designed to replicate the immersive experience of in-person events in an online environment. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, this virtual platform allows attendees to interact with exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors just as they would in a physical event. With access from any device, attendees can explore the exhibitor dashboard, gather valuable insights, and make informed decisions about potential property investments. In addition to this, the event guarantees measurable results, providing comprehensive analytics and performance metrics to track the success of investment participation.

"We are thrilled to present PROPATHON 2023, an extraordinary virtual event that brings together key stakeholders in the real estate industry," said Sapna Chandiramani, Co-Founder of Property Angel, the organiser of PROPATHON. "This event will revolutionize how properties are showcased, and transactions take place, offering a global stage for developers, investors, & buyers to connect & collaborate seamlessly.

Adds Rahul Pai, the Co-Founder of PropertyAngel: "PROPATHON 2023 is a first for the industry- A truly remarkable opportunity for exhibitors to unlock new markets and for NRI & HNI investors, to expand their portfolios & likewise, a wonderful opportunity to engage with the top developers in the country from the comfort of their own living rooms!"

Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to showcase your projects to a global audience of potential buyers. Join PROPATHON 2023 and experience the future of real estate events. For more information and registration, visit https://www.propertyangel.in/propathon.html OR just give a missed call to 08069515115

