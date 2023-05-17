Delhi.May 17: Apple is working on new accessibility features for specially-abled people. It is developing many innovative solutions for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility needs.

The company has revealed a new tool for people with speaking disability. The new Live Speech feature will allow users to type their messages. These messages will be spoken aloud during phone calls and FaceTime conversations. You can use this feature even for in-person discussions. Apple To Finally Launch Its Long-Awaited Augmented Reality Headset at Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023.

The Personal Voice feature is specially designed for people with the risk of losing their speaking ability due to ALS or similar conditions. It will allow them to record 15 minutes of audio through a series of text prompts and create a unique synthesized voice that sounds like their own. This feature seamlessly integrates with Live Speech.

All these breakthrough features will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple claims that user privacy is protected as the company uses on-device machine learning for this feature. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman Makes Shocking Admission Before US Lawmakers, Says 'If AI Goes Wrong, It Can Go Quite Wrong'

Additionally, people with cognitive disabilities will benefit from the Assistive Access feature that simplifies apps and allows iPhone/iPad usage with greater ease. Voice Control will include phonetic suggestions for text editing. Whereas the Switch Control feature will allow users with motor disabilities to transform any switch into a virtual game controller.

Apple is also adding the 'Point and Speak' feature in the Magnifier app. It uses the smartphone camera, LiDAR Scanner, and on-device machine learning to identify and reads text labels aloud on physical objects. It is designed to help people with vision impairments.

