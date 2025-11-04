PRNewswire

London [UK], November 4: QS Quacquarelli Symonds today released the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, revealing a region expanding in scale, diversifying in quality, and accelerating in research and international engagement.

* Hong Kong takes Top Spot as Mainland China Surpasses India as Most-Represented System

The University of Hong Kong rises to first place, overtaking Peking University (2nd). Nanyang Technological University climbs to joint third alongside the National University of Singapore. This year's edition evaluates 1,500+ institutions across 25 higher-education systems, including 550+ new entrants--the ranking's most extensive assessment to date.

Mainland China now leads representation with 395 ranked universities, surpassing India (294), followed by Japan (147) and South Korea (103). Hong Kong SAR records its strongest-ever showing, hosting five of Asia's top ten universities.

Highlights

* India shines for research productivity and staff with PhD* Malaysia is one of the most improved higher education systems in this edition.* South Korea shows system-wide strength, matching China for the most top-20 positions; 12 of its 15 top-100 universities improve.* Japan remains a benchmark for teaching quality and research impact, anchored by the University of Tokyo (26th).* Taiwan sees seven of its top ten universities rise, led by National Taiwan University (23rd).* Thailand drops out of the top 50 but records more universities rising than declining.* Vietnam National University emerges as the nation's top institution.* The top ten Indonesian universities rise in both academic and employer reputation, strengthening the country's regional influence.* Pakistan, with 82 ranked universities, is Asia's sixth most-represented higher-education system.* The Philippines marks a milestone with 35 ranked universities, 11 more than the previous edition.* Kazakhstan dominates Central Asia, boasting all three of the subregion's top 100 universities while Uzbekistan's top universities record exceptional rises.

Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, QS, said: "Asia's higher education story is one of diversity and dynamism. While systems such as China, South Korea, and Singapore are consolidating excellence, others--including Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam -- are advancing rapidly despite structural and resource challenges. The region's evolution reflects both its opportunity and its complexity."

