Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Conversations on Quora surge during the festive season, especially about 'shopping spree' during Diwali, and brands, like Godrej Appliances, have leveraged this trend well ahead of the festivities to convey their message about premium and feature-rich aspirational home appliances.

Godrej Appliances engaged with users actively seeking premium consumer durables on Quora, underscoring its commitment to provide aspirational products aligned with evolving consumer preferences.

The brand identified relevant queries in premium product categories, delivering tailored content to meet the needs of Quora users actively seeking high-end consumer durables. Utilizing Quora's targeting features, they engaged an audience with a genuine aspiration for premium home appliances, creating a personalized experience through audience-focused content, precision targeting, contextual engagement, and leveraging 'promoted answers'.

The outcome was an impressive 50% higher click-through rate (CTR) on their Promoted Answers compared to other ad formats, over a million content views, and 65% lower cost per click (CPC) compared to the Consumer Durable category's average. Their Business Profile answers garnered a remarkable 21 million+ views, underscoring their extensive reach and robust engagement within the Quora community.

Quora's General Manager, APAC and MEA, Gurmit Singh, stated, "Godrej Appliances' success on Quora exemplifies the platform's potential for brands to effectively communicate with audiences in a high intent state of mind. Advertising on Quora is very effective for Consumer Durable and FMCG brands and the Godrej Appliances campaign is an excellent example of how Quora can be leveraged to achieve campaign goals."

In response, Swati Rathi, Marketing Head at Godrej Appliances, stated, "Our engagement on Quora has allowed us to better connect with consumers in their shopping journey and solidify our brand as a trusted expert in the consumer durables domain. The results we've achieved on Quora have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing our journey of engaging with our audience on this platform."

Quora's success in elevating premiumization and aspirational product lines showcases the platform's potential, especially for brands who want to effectively communicate with engaged audiences, reinforcing its role to foster connections between brands and consumers.

About Quora

Quora today has 100 million MUVs in India. The platform allows businesses to engage with Quora's knowledgeable community through targeted advertising. By leveraging Quora Ads, businesses can tap into a vast user base and actively participate in conversations related to their industry, products, and services.

About Godrej Appliances

Godrej Appliances, business unit of Godrej & Boyce, is one of the leading Home Appliances players in India. Godrej & Boyce was the first Indian Company in 1958 to manufacture Refrigerators and since then Godrej Appliances has expanded its portfolio across many other categories like Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens, futuristic Thermo-electric cooling solutions, Air Coolers, Deep Freezers, highly specialized Medical Refrigerators, Dishwashers and more recently InsuliCool product range, all powered by the driving philosophy of 'Things Made Thoughtfully'.

