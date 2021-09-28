Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai based Raft Motors recently announced an EV Scooter INDUS NX that can achieve 480+* Kilometres Range in a Single Charge.

The Scooter comes with a Unique 1 Lakh KMs Warranty and Dual-Battery Options, with 10 Amps Fast Charging, to Save Your Time. The Raft's Indus NX Scooter comes with Next-Gen features like Reverse Gear, Theft Alarm, Keyless-Start, Remote-Locking, Stylish Disc Brakes and Child-Safe Parking Mode.

Indus NX is available in Three Variants to suit every requirement, as per Update from Company Correspondents:-

First with Portable 48V65Ah Lithium-Ion Battery that can give 156 KMs Range, available at Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 1,18,500/- in Mumbai.

Mid-Range Variant is with Non-Movable 48V135Ah Battery, can give up to 324 Kms Range. This Variant is available at Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 1,91,976/- Only.

Top Variant comes with Dual-Battery Option with Capacity of 9.6KWH, can give Range up to 480+KMS in Single Charge, Ex-Showroom Price: Rs 2,57,431/-.

Raft Motors has a strong dealership presence across 550 cities in India. They vision to mark its Footprints in Every District of India by March 2022 and Every Country across Globe by March 2023, as per the Futuristic Plans shared by Managing Director Parivesh Shukla. Raft Motors are getting overwhelming interest from Every Corner of the World.

Raft have been working on Consumer Products and the company also launched Android-based Smart TV and Hi-Fi Karaoke Sound System, which has gained massive popularity and demand in recent Festival Times.

Addition of Consumer Electronics in product portfolio has gained Huge Confidence among Raft Dealers.

Click on Below Link to know more about Raft Motors Dealership and be a part of Global Expansion: https://raftmotors.com/apply-for-dealership/

Contact Raft Motors on National Toll-Free: 1800 2103 888.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

