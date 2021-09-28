Mumbai, September 28: A shocking incident of online fraud has come to light from Mumbai where a retired IAS officer was duped of Rs 4.50 lakh by a fraudster. The man was cheated of the whopping amount while he was trying to get a refund for the cancelled air tickets. According to a report by TOI, the man lost Rs 4.50 lakh to cyber fraudsters, while seeking a refund of Rs 33,000 for the flight tickets. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

The report informs that the victim is in his late 70s. He had earlier worked as an additional chief secretary (home) in Maharashtra. After being cheated of the huge sum, he lodged an FIR with the Marine Drive police on September 20 for cheating and hacking. In his complaint, the man told the cops that he had booked round-trip air tickets for himself and a family member for Kolkata but later cancelled the booking. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

He added that while he was searching the internet for the online travel company through which he had booked the flight tickets, he found a website that had contact details. Thinking that it was a genuine website, the victim dialed the number and sought a refund. The person on the other side asked for his credit card details, which he refused to share. The fraudster asked him to download a screen-sharing app which the officer did and fell prey to the fraud. The cyber crook got access to his screen after the man downloaded the app as directed and lost Rs 4.50 lakh in the process.

