New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): In a move aimed at strengthening rail infrastructure and improving operational efficiency, Indian Railways has approved two major projects in Gujarat and Bihar with a total estimated cost of Rs 647.58 crore, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the projects include the construction of a Rail-over-Rail (RoR) flyover at Kosamba in Gujarat and the development of a rail bypass at Bhagalpur in Bihar. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance connectivity, increase line capacity, and ease congestion on critical sections of the railway network.

Also Read | BCCI Makes Rule Changes for IPL 2026, Check Updated Guidelines.

The RoR flyover project at Kosamba, estimated at Rs 344.38 crore, will facilitate seamless train movement by eliminating conflicts at junction points. The Kosamba-Umrapada section, which spans 9.20 km, is currently undergoing gauge conversion and is strategically located on the eastern side of the busy Mumbai-Vadodara main line. Once completed, the flyover is expected to improve operational fluidity and reduce delays caused by intersecting train movements.

In addition, the Bhagalpur rail bypass project in Bihar has been approved to decongest the existing rail network in the region. The bypass will enable smoother movement of trains by diverting traffic away from saturated routes, thereby reducing travel time and improving punctuality.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh's Spy Action Film Faces Trouble in Tamil Nadu, Plea Seeks Ban on Release Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections.

The Ministry noted that these projects form part of Indian Railways' broader strategy to modernise infrastructure, optimise capacity utilisation, and ensure faster and more efficient train operations across the country.

Officials added that the enhanced infrastructure will not only benefit passenger services but also improve freight movement, contributing to regional economic growth and development.

The projects are expected to be completed in a time-bound manner, with a focus on maintaining high standards of safety and engineering. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)