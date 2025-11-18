VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (BSE: RAMKY | 533262; NSE: RAMKY), a company operating in the infrastructure space with niche expertise in Industrial Infra solutions, Water and Waste water management, and Urban Solutions, today announced robust consolidated and standalone financial results for second quarter (Q2) and half-year (H1) that ended September 30, 2025, marking a clear focus on sustained operational momentum, disciplined financial management, and a renewed focus on execution and order book growth.

During the quarter, the Company signed a Concession Agreement with HMWSSB for the project titled "Filling of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar Reservoirs with Godavari Water from Mallana Sagar Reservoir." The project, valued at ₹2,085 crore, entails a construction period of 2 years followed by 10 years of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Consolidated Performance -- Revenue, EBITDA and PAT increased in Q2

Consolidated EBITDA for the current Quarter stands at INR 1,399 Million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against INR 1,370 Million reported in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 1,643 Million reported for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Consolidated Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 756 Million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against INR 770 Million reported in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 830 Million for the corresponding quarter ended September 30,2024.

Revenue from operations for the Quarter stands at INR 4,716 Million for quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against INR 3792 Million for quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 5,274 Million for corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 1076 Million for September 30, 2025, as against INR 1,008 Million for quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 1,218 Million for corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Standalone Performance -- Healthy EBITDA and PAT margins

EBITDA of the Company on standalone basis for the Quarter stands at INR 1,172 Million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against INR 1,002 Million reported in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 1,514 Million reported for corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 679 Million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against INR 556 Million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 973 Million for corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Standalone Revenue from operations stands at INR 4,448 Million for quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against INR 3,541 Million for quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 5,030 Million for corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 959 Million for September 30, 2025, as against INR 746 Million for quarter ended June 30, 2025 and INR 1,295 Million for corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, said, "Our Q2 results reflect the successful realization of the strategic goals we set earlier this year and the enhanced stability we have achieved since the restructuring exit. This performance confirms that our company is well-positioned for sustainable growth, consistent performance, value creation, and long-term stakeholder confidence. The foundation is now strong, and we are ideally positioned to capture the significant opportunities emerging in the Industrial Infrastructure, Water, and Urban Solutions areas, thereby delivering enhanced value to our shareholders. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined bidding for government-backed projects, capital recycling, and sustainability-led growth. We are now fully focused on leveraging our sector expertise to capitalize on new opportunities while making a substantial contribution to India's infrastructure development."

CA. Sravanth Rayapudi, CFO, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, stated, "The Company reported steady revenue growth driven by progress in key EPC and HAM projects, with healthy EBITDA supported by cost control and efficiency gains. With a nil debt position, our balance sheet remains robust and well-balanced. The strong cash flow generation from EPC operations continues to be a key strength, enabling financial flexibility and supporting future growth plans. During the quarter, we secured new orders worth ₹2,085 crore from HMWSSB under the HAM model, taking our order book to over ₹9,000 crore. Execution across ongoing projects remained strong, with continued emphasis on timely delivery and quality."

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

