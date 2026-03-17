NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Garnier has announced its first-ever association with actor Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador for Garnier Color Naturals, the brand's nourishing hair color range. The partnership marks the launch of a new campaign featuring the actor, bringing together the brand's trusted expertise in natural-looking and vibrant hair colors and Raveena's timeless appeal that cuts across all age groups.

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An iconic '90s star loved across generations, Raveena Tandon is recognized for her candid persona and enduring charm and brings a strong cultural relevance when she highlights the ease of hair-coloring at home with Garnier Color Naturals and the confidence it brings. The campaign film captures Raveena in a playful moment as she is vibing to a song when she suddenly spots a few greys. Unfazed, she confidently reaches for Garnier Color Naturals. What follows is an effortless transformation that speaks to the product's ease of use and place in one's routine life, besides the rich natural look it imparts. Raveena's iconic charm makes the everyday moment relatable, reinforcing her confidence in the nourishing hair color to ensure a great color payoff and deep conditioning.

Commenting on the association, Ajay Simha, General Manager Garnier, said, "We are delighted to welcome Raveena Tandon to the Garnier family. Raveena's authenticity, confidence and timeless appeal resonate strongly with our consumers across generations and reflect the brand's lineage of trusted hair color expertise. Through this partnership, we celebrate effortless color and timeless confidence with Garnier Color Naturals and reinforce how quick and convenient rich and nourishing hair coloring can be at home."

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Garnier Color Naturals is enriched with three nourishing oils - olive, almond, and avocado - that help condition the hair while delivering rich, natural-looking color. Powered by Color Boost Technology, the formula ensures a vibrant color payoff. Its no-ammonia formulation makes coloring quick, convenient, and easy to incorporate into everyday routines. Raveena's effortless expression of confidence in the brand and its ease of use reinforces Garnier Color Naturals as a trusted choice for both first-time and regular color users.

Expressing her excitement, brand ambassador Raveena Tandon stated, "I'm thrilled to partner with Garnier Color Naturals because the brand recognizes the value of trust and confidence that every woman looks for in her everyday routine. I love how Garnier Color Naturals makes hair-coloring at home easy and the resulting look is natural and stunning. The quick, convenient solution fits effortlessly into my life."

With its rich color payoff and nourishing formula, Garnier Color Naturals continues to be a trusted choice for consumers looking for easy and reliable hair coloring solutions at home. In the new campaign, Raveena Tandon brings her signature charm to turn an everyday moment into an easy act of confidence with Garnier Color Naturals.

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