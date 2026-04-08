New Delhi, April 8: Real GDP growth for the current year is projected at 6.9 per cent, the Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, said on Wednesday. The Governor projected that the growth trajectory for the year showed a steady pattern across all four quarters. The central bank estimated first-quarter growth at 6.8 per cent, followed by 6.7% in the second quarter. Projections for the third and fourth quarters stood at 7% and 7.2%, respectively. Under the new GDP series, growth for the 2026 fiscal year was estimated at 7.6%.

"Headline inflation for January and February stayed below the target at 2.7 per cent and 3.7%, respectively," Malhotra stated. "Inflation in fuel terms remained modest during this period. For the full year, the Consumer Price Index inflation is projected at 4.6 per cent." RBI Repo Rate: Reserve Bank of India Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%, Maintains Neutral Instance Amid Global Uncertainty.

The quarterly inflation outlook placed the first quarter at 4 per cent and the second quarter at 4.4%. Price pressures are expected to rise to 5.2% in the third quarter before moderating to 4.7% in the final quarter. The Governor warned that elevated energy and other commodity prices are likely to impact growth this year, particularly as imported crude oil prices could push inflation higher.

New RBI Monetary Policy Highlights

Points that sum up the Monetary Policy: •Repo Rate remains unchanged at 5.25% •MSF & Bank Rate remains at 5.50% •SDF remains at 5.00% •Real GDP growth for 2026-27 projected at 6.9% •CPI Inflation for 2026-27 projected at 4.6%#RBI #RBIMonetaryPolicy #RepoRate — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) April 8, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India also kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in the first monetary policy announcement of the financial year 2026-27, citing rising global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

Announcing the decision, Malhotra said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility at 5.25%.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Statement on Monetary Policy

Governor stated, "After the detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged under the liquidity facility at 5.25%. Consequently, the SDR rate remains at 5% and the MSF rate and the bank rate at 5.5%". RBI MPC Meet: Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins, Status Quo on Policy Rate Likely Amid West Asia Tensions.

"Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5% and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate at 5.5%," he said. The MPC meeting was held on April 6, 7 and 8 to assess the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions before arriving at the decision.