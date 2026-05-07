Business News | Re-Hab Dental Centre Raises the Bar for Advanced Dental Care Across Delhi NCR with Corticobasal® and Strategic Implant® Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Modern dentistry is no longer only about fixing a tooth; it is about giving patients a quicker, calmer and more predictable return to normal life. Against this backdrop, Re-Hab Dental Centre has emerged as one of the most trusted multi-specialty dental brands in the National Capital Region. With three fully-equipped clinics in Noida, South Delhi and Ghaziabad, the group is redefining how implantology, laser dentistry and family dental care are delivered in India.

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Long recognised as the best dental clinic in Noida for its precision-driven approach, Re-Hab Dental Centre has steadily expanded its footprint without diluting its clinical standards. Each of the three centres is built on the same philosophy: advanced technology, honest communication and treatments that respect the patient's time, comfort and pocket.

Three Clinics, One Standard of CareRe-Hab Dental Centre now operates out of three strategically located facilities that together serve a large part of Delhi NCR. The flagship centre at J-7, Sector-41, Noida (Main Dadri Road) continues to function as the hub for advanced implant surgeries and full-mouth rehabilitation. The Ghaziabad centre at River Hight Plaza, Raj Nagar Extension, serves residents of Ghaziabad and the eastern part of NCR. The newest addition is the South Delhi unit, located inside VNA Hospital at Navjeevan Vihar, Geetanjali Enclave, Malviya Nagar -- bringing the same world-class expertise closer to patients across central and south Delhi.

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Every clinic follows identical sterilisation protocols, uses the same digital workflows and is staffed by trained specialists -- so patients receive the same quality of care regardless of which centre they walk into.

Leadership That Anchors the BrandDr Rohit Yadav, Strategic Implantologist and Prosthodontist, is the clinical force behind the group's advanced implant programme. He completed his MDS in Prosthodontics and Oral Implantology from the prestigious King George Medical College (KGMC), Lucknow, and later pursued a Master of Surgery (MS) in Strategic Implantology from Munich, Germany, under the mentorship of Prof. Dr Stephen Ihde. He is a certified International Teacher and Speaker on Strategic Implantology through the International Implant Foundation, St Petersburg. With more than a decade of dedicated practice in Corticobasal® and Strategic Implantology, Dr Yadav is widely regarded as one of the top implant dentists in Delhi NCR.

Dr Suvidha Seth, Pediatric Dentist and Certified Laser Dentist, leads the children's dentistry and laser endodontics practice at Re-Hab Dental. She holds an MDS from KGMC Lucknow, is a former resident at PGI Chandigarh and has completed an Associate Fellowship in Laser Dentistry from the World Clinical Laser Institute (WCLI), USA. Her calm, child-friendly approach and her commitment to anxiety-free dentistry have made her a trusted name among families across NCR.

Signature Technology: Corticobasal® and Strategic Implants®What truly sets Re-Hab Dental Centre apart is its specialised focus on Corticobasal® Implants and Strategic Implants® -- a category of immediate-loading dental implants that is transforming how tooth loss is treated in India.

Unlike conventional implants, which often demand months of healing and several surgical visits, Corticobasal® allow patients to receive fixed, functional teeth in as little as 48 to 72 hours. The system is particularly valuable for:

- Patients with severe bone loss who have been told elsewhere that implants are not possible.

- Diabetic patients who need predictable, infection-resistant outcomes.

- People recovering from oral cancer, trauma or post-mucormycosis ("black fungus") jaw resection.

- Elderly patients who cannot tolerate long, multi-stage surgeries.

Because these implants anchor into the dense cortical bone rather than relying on the softer, often-compromised trabecular bone, they can be placed without bone grafting, with minimal drilling and without the extensive sutures typical of traditional implantology. For most patients, this translates into a no-drill, no-pain, same-week chewing experience -- a proposition that has earned the clinic a steady flow of referrals from across India and abroad.

A Full Stack of Modern Dental TechnologyAlongside its implant expertise, Re-Hab Dental Centre has invested in a complete suite of modern diagnostic and therapeutic tools that support every other specialty practised at its centres:

- Microscope-Assisted Root Canal Treatment for precise, high-success endodontics that preserves more natural tooth structure.

- Laser Dentistry for soft tissue work, gum therapy, cosmetic reshaping and paediatric procedures with less bleeding, less swelling and faster healing.

- 3D CBCT Scanning and Digital X-rays for accurate implant planning and early detection of pathologies, with lower radiation exposure than traditional imaging.

- CAD/CAM Workflows for crowns, bridges, veneers and implant prosthetics that fit precisely and look natural.

- Digital Smile Design for cosmetic cases where patients want to preview their new smile before treatment begins.

Together, these systems allow the clinical team to plan, execute and finish complex cases under one roof often in a single visit.

Ethical, Painless and TransparentTechnology and credentials alone do not build trust behaviour does. Every Re-Hab Dental clinic follows a clear code: no overtreatment, no hidden costs and no clinical decisions taken without the patient's complete understanding.

Treatment plans are personalised to each patient's medical history and oral condition. Costs are explained upfront. Modern anaesthetic and laser techniques keep procedures as painless as possible. This approach has helped the group build long-term relationships with families who now treat Re-Hab Dental as their first and only stop for dental care.

Looking AheadWith the growing demand for advanced implantology and cosmetic dentistry in India, Re-Hab Dental Centre is firmly positioned as a leader in the space. Its three-clinic network across Noida, South Delhi and Ghaziabad gives patients easy access to world-class care, while its focus on immediate-loading Corticobasal® technology continues to attract patients who had previously lost hope of ever having fixed teeth again.

For anyone searching for the best dentist in Noida, a trusted paediatric dentist in NCR, or a specialist in Corticobasal®Implants, Re-Hab Dental Centre offers a rare combination of expertise, empathy and evidence-based practice.

About Re-Hab Dental Centre

Re-Hab Dental Centre is a multi-specialty dental group based in Delhi NCR, specialising in Strategic Implants®, full-mouth rehabilitation, laser dentistry, microscope-assisted RCT and paediatric dentistry. The group is led by Dr Rohit Yadav (Strategic Implantologist & Prosthodontist) and Dr Suvidha Seth (Pediatric Dentist & Certified Laser Dentist).

Clinic Locations & Contact

Noida: J-7, Sector-41, Noida-201303 (Main Dadri Road) | Phone: 08795006097

South Delhi: C/o VNA Hospital 1, Navjeevan Vihar, Geetanjali Enclave, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi 110017 | Phone: 08510975866

Ghaziabad: FF 2, 1st Floor, River Hight Plaza, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, UP 201017 | Phone: 09650126400

Website: https://www.re-habdental.com

Email: rehabdentalcentre@gmail.com

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