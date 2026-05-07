PayPal Layoffs: CEO Enrique Lores-Led Fintech Giant Announces 4,760 Job Cuts To Accelerate AI Adoption and Tech Investment

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PayPal has reportedly announced plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 20%, impacting roughly 4,760 employees over the next two to three years. The sweeping cost-cutting initiative, led by newly appointed CEO Enrique Lores, is designed to streamline the company's organisational structure and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence. The move follows an internal assessment suggesting that the payments giant has underinvested in its technology platform, causing it to fall behind industry competitors in recent years.

PayPal Layoffs, AI Strategy

CEO Enrique Lores, who assumed leadership in March following the departure of Alex Chriss, outlined a two-stage transformation plan to investors. The first phase involves removing internal duplication and layers of management to improve accountability. The second phase focuses on the rapid integration of AI and automation across all business operations to drive efficiency. Cognizant Layoffs: IT Giant May Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs Globally Under ‘Project Leap’, India To Be Impacted.

Lores has re-established the company’s core "checkout" business as his highest priority. To support this, PayPal recently reorganised into three distinct units: Checkout Solutions & PayPal, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo, and Payment Services & Crypto. This new structure is intended to align resources with growth opportunities in payment processing and digital assets.

PayPal Share Price, Restructuring

The announcement of the workforce reduction led to a decline in PayPal’s share price, which fell by more than 8% following the news. Despite the market volatility, management expects the restructuring to generate at least 1.5 billion USD in gross run-rate savings by 2029. The company is betting that these savings will provide the capital necessary to fund its technological pivot.

PayPal’s first-quarter financial results showed a mixed performance. While revenue reached 8.35 billion USD, exceeding analyst expectations, profits dipped to 1.11 billion USD from 1.29 billion USD the previous year. Total payment volume grew by 11% to 464 billion USD, but the company has projected a 9% decline in adjusted earnings for the current quarter. Tech Layoffs: 92,000 Affected As 80 Companies Cuts Jobs; Oracle, Amazon and Meta Lead.

PayPal CEO Enrique Lores Background on CEO Enrique Lores

Lores, the former CEO of HP, is known for his history of streamlining operations and implementing subscription-based business models. His strategy at PayPal mirrors his previous leadership style, focusing on aggressive automation and a leaner corporate structure. By cutting nearly 5,000 roles, Lores aims to transform PayPal from a traditional payments firm into a more agile, tech-first organisation capable of defending its market share against emerging fintech rivals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).