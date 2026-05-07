DYK Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ Co-Star Shaam Predicted TVK Chief’s Tamil Nadu Election Win Two Years Ago?

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Actor Shaam, who starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the 2023 film Varisu, has revealed that he foresaw the actor’s political ascent long before the official launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). As Vijay prepares for a full-time career in public service ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Shaam shared details of a prophetic dream and private conversations that suggested the superstar was destined for the Chief Minister's office. Chinmayi Sripada Questions Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK Party After Member’s Arrest on Sexual Assault Charges, Says ‘No Hope Left’ (View Post).

Actor Shaam on Predicting Vijay’s Election Win

In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Shaam disclosed that his belief in Vijay’s political success was not a sudden realisation but a conviction he has held for some time. He recounted a specific moment in early 2024 when he reached out to Vijay to share a vision of the actor's future.

"To be honest, I knew this way back in 2024," Shaam stated. "One morning I called him and told him, 'Anna, I saw you sitting in the Chief Minister's chair, and people are honouring you.'"

Actor Shaam Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay on His Election Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaam (@actor_shaam)

Shaam noted that his confidence in Vijay’s political trajectory has only strengthened over the months. Following the official progress of TVK, he followed up with the actor to reiterate his support. "Recently, on May 3, I sent him a message saying my dream will come true. And let me tell you that my thoughts haven't come overnight," he added.

Shaam Calls Vijay Someone With a ‘Pure Heart’

According to Shaam, Vijay’s decision to enter politics is rooted in a desire to repay the loyalty of his massive fanbase. He described the TVK chief as a man of high integrity whose transition to leadership is driven by gratitude rather than mere ambition.

"Vijay anna is a man with so much conviction, and his heart is pure and honest," Shaam said. "He always says that he has reached this position because of his fans. So in order to give back the love, he said he wanted to do something."

Shaam also reflected on Vijay’s humility regarding his own stardom. He recalled asking the actor if he ever anticipated reaching such heights of fame. According to Shaam, Vijay responded: "I came only to act, I did not know I would win so much love."

Thalapathy's Transition from Cinema to Governance

The timing of Shaam’s remarks coincides with Vijay’s formal exit from the film industry. The actor recently held a massive state conference for TVK in Vikravandi, where he outlined his party’s ideology and challenged the established political status quo in Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s ‘Chief Minister’ Title Card for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Goes Viral: Fans React to ‘Thalapathy’ Name Change Speculation (View Post).

Vijay has confirmed that he will complete one final film project, Thalapathy 69, before dedicating himself fully to the 2026 election campaign. For colleagues like Shaam, the move is a natural evolution for a star who has spent three decades building a unique bond with the public.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).