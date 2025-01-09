PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Metro stations are no longer just transit points; they are becoming vibrant cultural and civic spaces that resonate with the communities they serve" Says Ar. Pankaj Nande, a man, designed many Metro Station, High Rise towers, institutions etc. The metro stations designed for Pune Metro exemplify this idea, blending functionality with deep cultural and historical significance to create public spaces that inspire pride and emotional connection.

Also Read | Apple Says It Never Sold Siri Data or Used It for Advertising As It Settled USD 95 Million Class-Action Lawsuit Last Week Over Allegations of Disclosing Conversations.

Ar. Pankaj Nande reflects on 'The PMC Metro Station' "it draws its inspiration from the WADA ARCHITECTURE, showcasing the grandeur and elegance of Pune's heritage. Intricate design elements pay homage to the rich traditions of Pune's architecture of the old city , while the station's architecture echoes the cultural vibrancy of the neighbourhood it serves." It is not just a place to board a train but a celebration of Pune's historical essence, making the station itself a destination worth visiting.

Similarly, the DECCAN & SAMBHAJI PARK Metro Station reflects Pune's rock-solid legacy of resilience and pride, steeped in the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj. "The station incorporates design motifs and visual narratives inspired by PAGDI, invoking a sense of admiration and respect among commuters" says Ar. Pankaj Nande. By highlighting the region's heritage, this station bridges the past and the present, creating a sense of belonging and identity for its users.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Returns After 144 Years: Why Is Kumbh Mela 2025 Special? Significance of 'Deity's Folly,' Mythology and Other Details To Celebrate the Grand Festivities in Prayagraj.

For Ar. Pankaj Nande, every metro station is an opportunity to tell a story--a story of the neighborhood it serves. His designs are deeply rooted in context, seamlessly blending elements of regional culture, history, and architecture. "A station should feel like it belongs to its community," he says. "When people see their identity reflected in its design, it stops being just a government facility. It becomes their station--a source of pride and care."

These thoughtfully designed metro stations do more than move people--they foster an emotional connection between citizens and their city. They transform everyday commutes into moments of cultural engagement, making infrastructure a part of the city's living identity.

The Pune Metro exemplifies how public spaces can be designed to reflect and celebrate culture, pride and sense of belonging turning metro stations into landmarks that enrich the urban experience. By rooting designs in history and community identity, these stations ensure that they are not just functional structures but vibrant symbols of the city's pride and legacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)