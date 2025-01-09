In India, the Kumbh Mela is one of the most sacred, significant, and important pilgrimages. Devotees from around the world come to take part in this event. While the Kumbh Mela is held once every four years, the Ardh Kumbh Mela takes place every six years, and the Purna Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The Maha Kumbh Mela, the rarest of them all, takes place once every 144 years, after 12 full Kumbh melas. The Kumbh Mela is the largest gathering in the world. The event attracts pilgrims as well as tourists from all around the world. This year, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will take place after 144 years, making it very special. But what makes it extra special? Let’s find out below. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is marked by several ceremonies, various traditions, customs, and rituals. The most important and significant ritual of these is bathing in the sacred waters. Devotees take a dip in the holy waters of the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati, as it is believed to help one attain freedom from sin and achieve salvation.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on Monday, January 13 and conclude on Wednesday, February 26. The event will take place at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Know About Significance of Deity's Folly

According to ancient scriptures, the Kumbh Mela originated from the story of the churning of the ocean (samudra manthan), where the gods and demons fought for the amrit, the nectar of immortality. During the battle, four drops of nectar spilt at different locations on Earth, which became the sites of the Kumbh Mela. The four locations are Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nashik.

Why Is This Year's Kumbh Special?

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is unique and sacred, as it occurs after 144 years. Its timing is linked to the rare alignment of celestial bodies. The celestial alignment of planets makes the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 a very significant one. The rare positioning of the four planets, happening after 144 years, aligns perfectly three hours before Amavasya (January 29), with the Pukh (Pushya) Nakshatra also aligning with the planets. This combination makes the Maha Kumbh 2025 the most auspicious in over a century. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The date and location of the Kumbh Mela are determined based on the positions of the planets in Hindu astrology. This decision is made after a meeting of religious leaders, astrologers, and akharas. It is an event you definitely do not want to miss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).