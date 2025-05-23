Relcko and CEO Dr. Satish Kumar Seena honoured with Global Leader Award 2025 at India-Russia Economic Summit during Victory Day Parade and BRICS Summit in Russia.

PNN

Moscow [Russia], May 23: At a momentous founding event for global business and digital technology, Relcko, a pioneering blockchain startup & visionary CEO Dr. Satish Kumar Seena, were given recognition at the India-Russia Economic Summit 2025. This magnificent ceremony took place on the Russian Victory Day Parade and BRICS Summit before evening guests. Dr Seena was awarded the Global Leader Award 2025 for his standout contribution to blockchain technology and international business networking.

Also Read | Lava Shark 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Budget Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

A Summit of Great Proportions

The India-Russia Economic Summit 2025 took place in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, where Policymakers, industry experts, and innovators from both countries merrily met to promote reciprocal trade and technology partnerships. They were accompanied by professional dignitaries such as:

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: State Reels Under Intense Heatwave, Red Alert Issued in 3 Districts.

* Anton Kobyakov, the Chief Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the Organising Committee of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

* Mr. Denis Manturov -- First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

* Mr. H.E. Mr. Valeri Khodzhaev, Russian Consul General in India

India and Russia, blockchain and digital transformation (real-time in emerging economies), are to become a vital source of summit presence.

Relcko's Blockchain Innovation Award Won!

Dr Seena With Relcko as its CEO and founder, Relcko led the way in bringing decentralised solutions (DeFi), smart contracts, as well as secure digital transactions to the mainstream market. Transparency, Security and efficiency have a standing in the global blockchain space and thereby have helped the company to be a very important player in the worldwide ecosystem.

At the summit, Relcko was acknowledged for work in bridging technological gaps between India and Russia, thus bringing cross-border digital trade to life, which is contributing to the BRICS vision for a multipolar digital economy.

Dr. Satish Kumar Seena: Saturday Winner of Tech Diplomacy Global Leadership

The fact that Dr Seena has topped the 2025 award for Global Leader 2025 candidate of the year illustrates the ongoing efforts he is making in terms of incentivising blockchain adoption, financial inclusion & Indo-Russian tech cooperation. His leadership has not only taken Relcko to new heights but has also expanded India's blockchain ecosystem in this global race.

In his remarks after the podium, Dr. Seena remarked.

"Blockchain is more than just technology--it's a tool for economic empowerment and international cooperation. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration between India and Russia in shaping the future of digital economies."

Russia's Victory Day: India + BRICS vision

The timing of this summit with the Russian Victory Day Parade gives a historical dimension to resilience and progress. As BRICS countries continue their move for de-dollarisation, digital currency and tech-driven economic models, Relko's work fits perfectly into this mirror.

An Era of Collective Growth

The stage has been laid for improved blockchain, AI or fintech cooperation in India and Russia at the India-Russia Economic Summit 2025. Refined with Relcko and Dr. Seena at the helm, the future appears bright for tech-wise Indo-Russian symbiosis.

Windows is moving into decentralised economies, and the changes are coming. Relcko innovations and Dr Seena's leadership will be pivotal to the next era of global digital transformation.

About Relcko

Relcko is a company whose expertise is blockchain technology, DeFi, smart contracts and enterprise blockchain solutions. Located in India with a fast global expansion, we aim to bring about transformational digital transactions in terms of security and transparency.

Dr. Satish Kumar Seena -- All-in-one Blockchain expert, Entrepreneur and thinker

Dr Seena has been one of the few market developers and facilitators for innovation in India towards its digital economy. His work is in remit blockchain research, fintech innovation, plus international business diplomacy. To receive media enquiries, contact:

Relcko Communications Team

Email- info@relcko.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)