New Delhi, May 23: Lava Mobiles has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone. It comes in a single variant option for its users looking to experience 5G connectivity. The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC chipset. Lava Shark 5G comes with a large battery, HD+ display and dual camera setup at the rear.

The Lava Shark 5G features a Diamond Sparkle design with a glossy back finish despite its budget-friendly price. The smartphone is designed with a compact size, with dimensions measuring 168.04 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm and a weight of 200 gm, including the battery. Lava is offering the Shark 5G in two colour options, which include Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue. Apple Smart Glasses May Be Launched With AI Features in 2026 To Rival Google and Meta; Know What To Expect.

Lava Shark 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Shark 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that supports 5G on both slots. It is powered by a UNISOC T765 octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display with a 2.5D curved glass design and offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

The Lava Shark 5G comes with a 13MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera, both supported by flash. The front flash is screen-based. The smartphone supports video recording and HD recording, and includes a wide range of camera features like Portrait, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Refocus, Audio Note, Motion Photo, Beauty mode, HDR, Night mode, AI enhancements, and Panorama. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 10W charging support. Lava Shark 5G features IP54 dust and water-resistant features, which come with a side fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 15. Realme Announces 3-Year Strategic Partnership With Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team To Soon Launch Co-Branded Realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

Lava Shark 5G Price

Lava Shark 5G price with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal stoarge is INR 7,999.00. The smartphone is now available for sale on the official website.

