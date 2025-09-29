VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: Are you also a student of India who wants to pursue your undergraduate degree but cannot because you are facing various financial struggles and other challenges? Then worry not, the authorities have introduced Reliance Foundation Scholarships for UG Students for you. Under the initiative, the Reliance authority will provide financial assistance of INR to the selected students and help them to complete their undergraduate degree easily without any difficulty. According to the information, a total of 5000 students across the country will be selected under the undergraduate Scholarship in India. The students must visit the official Website and fill out the application form before the last date, which is 4th October 2025

About Reliance Foundation

The Reliance Foundation is the social welfare arm of Reliance Industries and is dedicated to offering support to various students and citizens of India. The foundation not only offers scholarships but also offers medical support and skill development training to the citizens of India who are not financially strong. Recently, the CEO of the Reliance Foundation, Mrs Neeta Ambani, announced that the Reliance Foundation is offering scholarships for the student undergraduate and postgraduate students in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and other states of India. For the Students, this scholarship is very helpful, like UP Scholarship, Bihar Scholarship, MP Scholarship, and the state scholarship for students who want to pursue higher education without any problems.

Financial Benefits

All the students who will get selected under the scholarship will receive financial assistance of up to INR 2 lakh for completing dear post-graduate degree easily. A total of 5000 students across the country will be selected under the scholarship, and the Reliance Foundation will provide INR 2 lakh to all the selected students. Financial assistance under the scholarship will be transferred directly to the bank account of the student through the DBT process.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible under the scholarship, the students must have to clear the eligibility criteria established by the Reliance authorities. Firstly, the students must be permanent residents of India and must be pursuing an undergraduate degree from specified institutes. The students must have to score at least 60% marks in their class 12th examination and must go through an aptitude test that will be conducted by the authorities. The students must have an annual income of less than INR 15 lakh, and priority will be given to the students who have the lowest annual income.

Salient Features

-Last date: The last date to apply for the scholarship is 4th October 2025.

-Annual income: The students must have an annual income of less than INR 15 lakh to be selected under the scholarship.

-Preference: Preference will be given to the students who have the lowest annual income and are meritorious.

-Online application: The students can easily apply for the scholarship online from the comfort of their homes.

How to Apply Reliance Foundation Scholarships?

All the students who want to avail themselves of the benefits of the Reliance Foundation Scholarships are requested to visit the https://www.scholarships.reliancefoundation.org/

Once the students reach the homepage of the official website, they must locate and click on the option.

The application form will now appear on your desktop screen the students must enter all the details that are asked for and attach the necessary documents.

After entering the details, the students can click on the option "submit" to complete their process.

Helpline Number

-RF.UGScholarships@reliancefoundation.org

