Business News | Reliance Jio Set to Become Global Leader in Fixed Wireless Access as Per Subscriber Base: ICICI Securities Report

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Reliance Jio (RJio) is on track to become World's largest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service provider as per number of subscribers by the end of June 2025, according to a report by ICICI Securities

Agency News ANI| Jun 30, 2025 11:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Reliance Jio Set to Become Global Leader in Fixed Wireless Access as Per Subscriber Base: ICICI Securities Report om/lifestyle/festivals-events/" title="Festivals & Events" >Festivals
Lord Shiva Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Mahadev Photos With Monday Morning Messages To Start Your Week With Positivity Lord Shiva Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Share Mahadev Photos With Monday Morning Messages To Start Your Week With Positivity
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Preview and Playing XI: Team India, Led by Shubman Gill, Will Look To Overcome Their Loss in First Match IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Preview and Playing XI: Team India, Led by Shubman Gill, Will Look To Overcome Their Loss in First Match
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Reliance Jio Set to Become Global Leader in Fixed Wireless Access as Per Subscriber Base: ICICI Securities Report

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Reliance Jio (RJio) is on track to become World's largest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service provider as per number of subscribers by the end of June 2025, according to a report by ICICI Securities

    Agency News ANI| Jun 30, 2025 11:50 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Reliance Jio Set to Become Global Leader in Fixed Wireless Access as Per Subscriber Base: ICICI Securities Report
    Representative Image

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Reliance Jio (RJio) is on track to become the World's largest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service provider as per the number of subscribers by the end of June 2025, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

    The report is based on the latest subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for May 2025.

    Also Read | '150 Congress MPs' Funded by Soviet Union Acted as Agents of Russia', Alleges BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey, Shares Document Released by US Intelligence Agency.

    The report stated, "RJio on path to be dominant FWA player by subs globally".

    It also noted that RJio's FWA subscriber base reached 5.9 million in May 2025. After adjusting for the UBR (Ultra Broadband Router) reclassification, the net additions stood at 0.74 million for the month. Including UBR subscribers, RJio's total FWA user base reached 6.88 million.

    Also Read | Deadly Bee Attack in MP: Hero Husband Dies Saving Wife From Swarm of Honeybees in Shahdol Forest.

    This puts it ahead of T-Mobile, whose FWA subscriber count stood at 6.85 million as of March 2025. With this growth, RJio is poised to become the dominant FWA player globally by subscriber base.

    The report also highlighted that the overall industry saw an addition of 7.4 million active subscribers in May 2025. RJio led the growth, adding 5.5 million active subscribers, taking its total active base to 462 million. This comes after a period of stagnation following the tariff hikes in July 2024.

    RJio's total subscriber base rose by 2.7 million to 475 million in May. With this growth, RJio's active subscriber market share increased by 16 basis points (bps) month-on-month to 42.8 per cent.

    In comparison, Bharti Airtel's active market share declined by 13 bps to 35.8 per cent, and Vodafone Idea (VIL) saw a drop of 23 bps to 16 per cent.

    In terms of mobile broadband (MBB), excluding FWA, the report added that RJio's subscriber base grew by an average of 2.3 million per month between December 2024 and May 2025, reaching 475 million.

    When adjusted for inactive users, RJio's MBB market share stood at 50.8 per cent, up 20 bps compared to November 2024. Bharti's MBB market share also rose to 32 per cent, up 30 bps during the same period, while VIL's share dropped to 13.9 per cent, down 20 bps.

    The consistent growth in both active subscribers and FWA connections shows that RJio is becoming a major force in the global telecom landscape. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Reliance Jio (RJio) is on track to become the World's largest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service provider as per the number of subscribers by the end of June 2025, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

    The report is based on the latest subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for May 2025.

    Also Read | '150 Congress MPs' Funded by Soviet Union Acted as Agents of Russia', Alleges BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey, Shares Document Released by US Intelligence Agency.

    The report stated, "RJio on path to be dominant FWA player by subs globally".

    It also noted that RJio's FWA subscriber base reached 5.9 million in May 2025. After adjusting for the UBR (Ultra Broadband Router) reclassification, the net additions stood at 0.74 million for the month. Including UBR subscribers, RJio's total FWA user base reached 6.88 million.

    Also Read | Deadly Bee Attack in MP: Hero Husband Dies Saving Wife From Swarm of Honeybees in Shahdol Forest.

    This puts it ahead of T-Mobile, whose FWA subscriber count stood at 6.85 million as of March 2025. With this growth, RJio is poised to become the dominant FWA player globally by subscriber base.

    The report also highlighted that the overall industry saw an addition of 7.4 million active subscribers in May 2025. RJio led the growth, adding 5.5 million active subscribers, taking its total active base to 462 million. This comes after a period of stagnation following the tariff hikes in July 2024.

    RJio's total subscriber base rose by 2.7 million to 475 million in May. With this growth, RJio's active subscriber market share increased by 16 basis points (bps) month-on-month to 42.8 per cent.

    In comparison, Bharti Airtel's active market share declined by 13 bps to 35.8 per cent, and Vodafone Idea (VIL) saw a drop of 23 bps to 16 per cent.

    In terms of mobile broadband (MBB), excluding FWA, the report added that RJio's subscriber base grew by an average of 2.3 million per month between December 2024 and May 2025, reaching 475 million.

    When adjusted for inactive users, RJio's MBB market share stood at 50.8 per cent, up 20 bps compared to November 2024. Bharti's MBB market share also rose to 32 per cent, up 30 bps during the same period, while VIL's share dropped to 13.9 per cent, down 20 bps.

    The consistent growth in both active subscribers and FWA connections shows that RJio is becoming a major force in the global telecom landscape. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    brad pitt f1 movie
    50000+K+ searches
    30 june 2025
    500+K+ searches
    bayern
    500+K+ searches
    columbus vs philadelphia
    500+K+ searches
    deepinder goyal
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    brad pitt f1 movie
    50000+K+ searches
    30 june 2025
    500+K+ searches
    bayern
    500+K+ searches
    columbus vs philadelphia
    500+K+ searches
    deepinder goyal
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel