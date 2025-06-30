Business News | Reliance Jio Set to Become Global Leader in Fixed Wireless Access as Per Subscriber Base: ICICI Securities Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Reliance Jio (RJio) is on track to become the World's largest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service provider as per the number of subscribers by the end of June 2025, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The report is based on the latest subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for May 2025.

The report stated, "RJio on path to be dominant FWA player by subs globally".

It also noted that RJio's FWA subscriber base reached 5.9 million in May 2025. After adjusting for the UBR (Ultra Broadband Router) reclassification, the net additions stood at 0.74 million for the month. Including UBR subscribers, RJio's total FWA user base reached 6.88 million.

This puts it ahead of T-Mobile, whose FWA subscriber count stood at 6.85 million as of March 2025. With this growth, RJio is poised to become the dominant FWA player globally by subscriber base.

The report also highlighted that the overall industry saw an addition of 7.4 million active subscribers in May 2025. RJio led the growth, adding 5.5 million active subscribers, taking its total active base to 462 million. This comes after a period of stagnation following the tariff hikes in July 2024.

RJio's total subscriber base rose by 2.7 million to 475 million in May. With this growth, RJio's active subscriber market share increased by 16 basis points (bps) month-on-month to 42.8 per cent.

In comparison, Bharti Airtel's active market share declined by 13 bps to 35.8 per cent, and Vodafone Idea (VIL) saw a drop of 23 bps to 16 per cent.

In terms of mobile broadband (MBB), excluding FWA, the report added that RJio's subscriber base grew by an average of 2.3 million per month between December 2024 and May 2025, reaching 475 million.

When adjusted for inactive users, RJio's MBB market share stood at 50.8 per cent, up 20 bps compared to November 2024. Bharti's MBB market share also rose to 32 per cent, up 30 bps during the same period, while VIL's share dropped to 13.9 per cent, down 20 bps.

The consistent growth in both active subscribers and FWA connections shows that RJio is becoming a major force in the global telecom landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)