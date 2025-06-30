Shahdol, June 30: When a swarm of honeybees attacked a couple in a forest near Khandari village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, the 55-year-old man died while saving his wife. The heartbreaking incident occurred on Saturday, June 28, while the couple was herding cattle. Upon spotting his wife under attack, the hero husband, Samay Lal, instinctively rushed to her and shielded her with his shawl, drawing the bees toward himself.

While Lal died on the spot from multiple stings, his wife, Siyawati, was seriously injured. Siyawati was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently out of danger and recovering, reported the Times of India. Police have registered a case of unnatural death as investigations continue. A similar tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on May 26, when a swarm of bees attacked a family gathering during a religious ritual in Surru village. Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Dies, Several Injured After Swarm of Bees Attacks Them in Sagar District.

The group had assembled under a tree near the Naren River to perform their annual ceremony at the sacred site of Havaldar Baba. After the rituals, they began cooking food using cow dung cakes, but the rising smoke disturbed a beehive nestled above. In seconds, the bees turned aggressive, stinging the attendees. The elderly victim was rushed to Khimlasa hospital but was later transferred to a government hospital in Bina, where he succumbed to the bee stings during treatment. Bee Attack in Meerut: 74-Year-Old Man Dies After Swarm of Bees Stings Him at CCSU Campus in Uttar Pradesh, Over 100 Others Injured.

Several others sustained injuries in the attack. Although the police did not confirm the identity of the deceased, they confirmed he was an 60-year-old resident of the village. They further reported that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and a local investigation is underway.

