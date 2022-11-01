Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 1 (ANI): Reliance Retail on Tuesday said it has launched an athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business and signed up cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

The company said the brand caters to the requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts who seek style and comfort in their fitness journey. It offers them a wide variety of high-quality, functionally superior sporting merchandise and footwear that deliver industry-leading style and convenience.

Reliance Retail said Xlerate has something on offer for every price segment, with offerings starting at Rs 699. It said ace Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya signifies style, youth appeal and a never-give-up attitude - qualities that define the brand.

The sports utilities offered by Xlerate includes sport shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparels such as track pants, t-shirts, shorts, and other accessories. The company said Xlerate products are exclusively available on AJIO Business, India's leading B2B e-commerce platforms. Any retailer in India, including small-sized general sports stores and fashion retail outlets, can place an order for Xlerate products by registering on AJIO Business. AJIO Business furthers Reliance's core commitment of supporting the growth and well-being of small and medium retailers and digitally empowering them, the company release said.

Speaking on the Xlerate launch, Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO for Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, "Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering. Our brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya, embodies its spirit of moving ahead in life undeterred by obstacles. The campaign "Don't Brake, Xlerate" reflects the passion and enthusiasm of the youth, who pursue their goals with a never-say-die attitude. The brand caters to their requirements across the categories of sports shoes, sandals and apparel."

Hardik Pandya said, "I am pleased to associate with Xlerate. I think they have an extremely stylish and comfortable range of products. Their brand ideology, 'Don't brake, Xlerate', resonates with my philosophy in life, to continue working hard with self-belief and intensity. I have always had a never-give-up attitude and it's exciting to see that today's youth also believes in the same outlook, which Xlerate also truly exemplifies. So, my message to the youth is - no matter what, don't stop. Don't brake, Xlerate."

AJIO Business, the new-commerce arm of Reliance Retail, partners with retailers and merchants across the country to empower them with an extensive portfolio of 5000-plus fashion and lifestyle brands, the company said.

It said Xlerate reflects the spirit of the fitness-conscious young men and women of India who take an active interest in sports. Across sports, Indians are making it big on the global stage. The rising tally of medals won by India at the Olympics validates this. Xlerate is focused on offering the youth world-class sportswear at affordable prices, it added. (ANI)

