Mumbai, November 1: As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, there are reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has early stage Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer. According to reports, a leaked spy documents has alleged the claim stating that the Russian President has severe health issues. Reportedly, there have been various rumours surrounding Putin's health.

For several months now, the Russian President has been surrounded with rumours about his deteriorating health. On various occasions, Putin has been seen twitching in public. The 70-year-old leader has also appeared to be unsteady, which has led to rumours claiming that he might soon resign from power. Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

Reports have also gained momentum after Putin skipped multiple public appearances in the past. While the reports allegedly claim that Putin is battling some serious health issues, the Kremlin has always defended its leader and rubbished all claims. According to a report in The Sun, leaked emails from the Russian intelligence has confirmed that the 70-year-old leader has been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's disease.

Interestingly, the leaked document states, "'I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden." The claims also gain momentum after Putin was recently spotted with marks of IV treatment on the back of his hand. However, there has been no official confirmation from Putin or Kremlin about the same. Russia-Ukraine War: President Vladimir Putin Says He Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine.

The reports also claimed that Putin's health is being regularly monitored and he has been kept on heavy steroids and painkiller injections in order to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer. The reports also point that Putin appearing bloated and puffy is due to his deteriorating health.

As per reports, besides having pancreatic cancer, Putin is also said to be suffering from prostate cancer. "'It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses," the report claimed. These multiple reports of Putin's health concerns have been coming out ever since the Russian President directed his military forces to invade Ukraine in February this year.

