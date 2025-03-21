Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): As India accelerates its transition towards achieving renewable energy targets of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the sector is undergoing a significant workforce transformation, according to Teamlease report.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy projects is expected to increase the direct and indirect jobs in the industry. It is also leading to transformation in workforce dynamics, skills demand, and retention trends.

Recognizing these shifts, TeamLease Services, a leading staffing conglomerate revolutionizing employment, employability, and ease of doing business, has an in-depth analysis of key employment trends in the sector from a contractual workforce perspective.

It highlights a strong 23.7 per cent year-on-year growth in employment in FY24, a significant leap from 8.5 per cent in FY23 and 10.4 per cent in FY22.

Although projections indicate a slight moderation to 18.9 per cent in FY25, the sector remains a vital source of job creation, supporting the country's clean energy ambitions.

The study showcases that contractual workforce demographics in the renewable energy industry are largely youth-driven, with 26.9 per cent of employees in the 26-30 age bracket and 27.9 per cent in the 31-35 segment.

The sector also maintains a significant presence of experienced professionals, with 16 per cent in the 35-40 years group and 18.2 per cent in the 40+ category. This balance between young talent and seasoned professionals reflects the industry's dual focus on innovation and expertise.

As the sector expands, regional growth trends have also emerged. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are leading solar energy production in India and houses the majority of the country's solar power plants.

Moreover, government initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM KUSUM, and the Solar PV Module PLI Scheme have been instrumental in driving the growth of the renewable energy sector.

These policies foster investment in clean energy infrastructure and significantly contribute to workforce expansion and skill development.

Meanwhile, a closer look at work tenure distribution reveals that a substantial 38.6 per cent of contractual employees have less than one year of experience, with the numbers tapering as tenure increases.

Of the total workforce, 29.6 per cent have 1-2 years of experience, 11.8 per cent have 2-3 years, 8.1 per cent have 3-4 years, and only 11.8 per cent remain beyond four years.

Attrition remains a challenge, with rates decreasing from 39.1 per cent in FY22 to 33.5 per cent in FY24, only to be projected to rise again to 39.4 per cent in FY25, emphasizing the need for enhanced employee retention strategies.

Subburathinam P, Chief Operating Officer, TeamLease Services, said: "India's renewable energy sector is at a crucial inflection point, driven by strong government initiatives and rising corporate investments. The sector is set to boost jobs, with an increasing demand for specialized and technology-driven roles. However, the challenge lies in addressing high attrition and skill gaps through structured workforce planning." (ANI)

