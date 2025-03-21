Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action drama, Sikandar, is poised to be this year’s biggest blockbuster, gearing up for a grand Eid release. Since the release of the Sikandar teaser and its songs, Salman Khan’s commanding aura and magnetic screen presence have been impossible to ignore. The film’s recent song has already crossed over 50 million views on YouTube, further cementing Salman’s status as a cultural icon. Known as a trendsetter who influences everything from fitness to fashion, Salman’s effortless style and ability to make anything look chic have solidified his place at the forefront of the fashion world. ‘Sikandar’ Release Date Confirmed: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release in Theatres on March 30, a Sunday – Check Out New Poster.

Recently, his kurta from the "Zohra Jabeen" music video has taken the fashion world by storm, becoming an instant hit among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The kurta’s elegant yet simple design strikes the perfect balance between traditional and modern, making it a versatile wardrobe staple. Fans have been quick to embrace and replicate Salman’s look, propelling the kurta’s popularity to unprecedented heights. Cities like Indore, Surat, Jaipur, and Mumbai have witnessed a massive surge in demand for similar kurtas, with orders pouring in from all corners.

Ashish Sharma, a factory owner in Jaipur, shared, “The kurta that Salman Khan is wearing in "Zohra Jabeen" is incredibly popular right now. We’ve received orders for over 20,000 to 25,000 pieces of a similar kurta, and we’re working at full capacity to deliver them before Eid. We’ve already sold around 10,000 pieces since the song was released.” This overwhelming demand underscores the depth of Salman’s influence in fashion, with fans eager to emulate his iconic style.

The kurta has swiftly become a must-have item for Salman’s followers, as people from all walks of life seek to replicate his look. Whether it’s for a family gathering, a casual outing, or a traditional event, the kurta’s timeless charm has made it a go-to choice for many. ‘Sikandar’: AR Murugadoss Compares Salman Khan’s Upcoming Eid Release to Aamir Khan’s ‘Ghajini’ – Find Out Why!

With vendors working around the clock to meet the skyrocketing demand, it’s evident that Salman Khan’s style continues to inspire and resonate with his fans. The "Zohra Jabeen" kurta isn’t just a fleeting trend; it’s a testament to Salman Khan’s enduring influence in the world of fashion.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar, among others. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 30.

