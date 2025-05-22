NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: In a major move to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, RenewSys, India's first integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules and their key components, has announced the addition of eight new encapsulant manufacturing lines at its recently commissioned Khopoli facility.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Army Jawan Killed, 2 Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

This capacity expansion is aimed at addressing the rapidly increasing demand for high-performance encapsulants in the Indian and global solar markets, with seven encapsulant lines already operational and four more being commissioned during 2025.

In total, the company will soon run 19 fully operational, technologically advanced production lines, across its facilities. This growth aligns with RenewSys' strategic objective of achieving a cumulative installed manufacturing capacity of 30 GW and further enhances its top ranking amongst the Indian Encapsulant manufacturers.

Also Read | UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

"Our focus remains on consolidating our leadership in the solar PV ecosystem with cutting-edge solutions like Transparent Backsheets and Anti-Acid Encapsulants, along with our well established EVA, POE and EPE products." said Avinash Hiranandani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, RenewSys. "We are investing in advanced technologies, optimizing costs, and scaling sustainably to meet both domestic and international demand."

RenewSys is already a market leader in Encapsulants and Backsheets, with an encapsulant manufacturing capacity of 9 GW. The new Khopoli lines represent the company's commitment to manufacturing excellence, R&D-led product innovation, and supporting India's renewable energy mission.

RenewSys is India's first integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules (5.5 GW*) and key components - Encapsulants (9 GW), Backsheets (4 GW) - with a 2.5 GW high-efficiency cell line under installation. Headquartered in Mumbai, RenewSys is the Renewable Energy arm of the ENPEE Group, an international conglomerate established in 1961 with a legacy of manufacturing excellence.

*Capacity targets for FY 2026-27

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)