New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/Target Media): There is good news for the people with hearing disabilities residing in Telangana.

The city of Nawabs, Hyderabad, now hosts four JK Speech & Hearing Centres, which rank among India's top-class audiology services & devices providers.

Under the excellent supervision of Dr Imad Khan, Chief Audiologist and Founder at JK Speech & Hearing Centre (JKSHC), Hyderabad, the center is best known for its affordable invisible hearing aid offerings that are uniquely made to fit your ears and are a superbly comfortable way to hear the world around you.

According to a report submitted by World Health Organisation (WHO), it is estimated that hearing loss is the most common sensory deficit in people today. At present, over 5 % of the world population (432 million adults and 34 million children) has disabling hearing loss, including 63 million people in India alone who suffer from significant auditory impairment.

"This is alarming data for our country. Most of the patients can't afford basic hearing aids. India has always produced excellent medical professionals and technology builders, so it becomes an undeniable responsibility for the Indian medical fraternity to provide world-class audiology services & devices at affordable rates not only to our citizens but to the world at large." asserts Dr Imad Khan Ruman. JK Speech & Hearing Centre (JKSHC), Hyderabad, is his brainchild. Further, Dr Imad divulges, "Our motto is to make hearing aids accessible to all needy patients regardless of any social & financial hierarchies."

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical amenities & highly qualified and RCI approved audiologists, JKSHC has already served more than 20K plus patients with hearing loss successfully.

JKSHC offers the most advanced hearing-loss treatments and counseling at reasonable rates to patients who have partial hearing loss, to complete hearing loss, or to people who are born deaf. In addition, JKSHC provides over 1000 high-quality, digitally programmable hearing aids that are lightweight, small in size, and require less power for amplification. These devices can be customized according to the patient's level of hearing loss, need, budget, size, and much more.

When it comes to technology, JKSHC is one of the finest providers in the country, offering all the latest technologies in the segment right from regular Behind the Ear (BTE) hearing aids and Receiver in Canal (RIC) to invisible technologies such as In the Canal (ITC), CIC and IIC that don't even leave a trace. Hearing aids is an extensive process. The treatment and devices are assigned as per the patient's lifestyle, profile, age, and comfort.

The institute and its management treat all its patients with the utmost care, maintain close relationships, and offer personalized speech and hearing care with great attention. They are known for their aftercare device services that include benefits of the trial period, warranty, repairs, and transparent policies. Dr Imad personally guides & supervises all the processes during the treatment cycle of individual patients.

The top hearing aid center has gained popularity through referrals from thousands of its beneficiaries. They have spread awareness among their acquaintances by conveying their first-hand experience, which has helped bring a positive change in society's perceptions about deafness & hearing aids.

Apart from hearing impairment treatments, the center also has a dedicated section for Speech Therapy.

Dr Imad is working tirelessly on his mission to improve the country's audiology services sector by co-founding Telangana state's Audiologists Association. As its General Secretary, he and the center co-founder & chairman, Fahad Khan, has been instrumental in spreading awareness about hearing impairment in the state through their multiple centers.

Dr Imad has also won several awards and accolades for his services in the field of audiology.

JKSHC is growing at a pace of up to 45% and has its pan India expansion blueprints ready. The center wants to pioneer itself in making hearing solutions simpler, cheaper, and better for all. Centres are located at Secunderabad (HO), ToliChowki, Koti, & Charminar. Website: www.earhear.in

