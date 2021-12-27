India did have a decent time on the field during the first day's play in the first Test against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal's dismissal seeming to be the only point of conflict in the day. The right-hander had forged a strong 117-run partnership with KL Rahul and the duo were looking really good up until the 41st over when Lungi Ngidi got one to nip back in. An intervention by the third umpire had Agarwal dismissed and fans, as well as he was not too happy with this decision. India U19 Beat Afghanistan U19 By Four Wickets To Qualify For ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals

Following the day's play, the batter clearly was not happy and said that he was 'not allowed' to express his thoughts on the dismissal. "Well, to be honest, I am not allowed to express my opinion on it and I will leave it at that unless I want to get in the bad books and get my money docked," he said, as quoted by ANI. Agarwal, who had batted finely till then to get to his 60, missed the ball and it seemed to strike him on his pads. The on-field umpire reckoned it was missing the stumps but when Proteas skipper Dean Elgar reviewed it, replays showed that the ball was just clipping the leg stump. The decision, which should have stood as 'umpire's call' was ended up being reversed and Agarwal had to depart.

India did lose two more wickets--that of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (35) but with Rahul's hundred, they managed to have an edge at the end of the first day. Play on the second day was called off due to rain.

