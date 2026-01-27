NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Janaury 27: Set against the regal backdrop of Anantara Jewel Bagh, Jaipur, Retrouvailles' fifth edition brought together distinguished voices from the luxury wedding industry for a thoughtfully curated conclave. The gathering served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, creative exchange, and collaboration--celebrating excellence while shaping the future of luxury weddings.

Curated by Kanika Mehta of EXP Exchange, the event was attended by senior industry leaders and government representatives, including Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari. From the outset, the conclave took shape as a focused platform, setting the tone for discussions on the direction of the global luxury wedding market.

Retrouvailles 2026 brought together an exclusive group of over 450 high-end delegates, thought leaders, and key stakeholders from India and overseas. The conclave offered a clear view of how India has moved to the centre of the global luxury wedding industry, with decision-makers using the platform to exchange perspectives, build partnerships, and shape the future of destination weddings and large-scale experiential celebrations.

The gathering saw participation from several leading figures in the wedding, live entertainment, and large-scale events industry. Attendees included Sabbas Joseph and Viraf Sarkari of Wizcraft; Nimit Mehta and Puneet Mehta of R2S Global Event Network; Mohammed Morani of Cineyug; Rajeev Jain of Rashi Entertainment; Vijay Arora of Touchwood Group; Vandana Mohan of The Wedding Design Company; and Chetan Vohra of WeddingLine, among others.

Their presence reflected the breadth of expertise represented at the conclave and highlighted how the luxury wedding industry increasingly relies on collaboration between planners, designers, production teams, and entertainment specialists to deliver complex, large-scale celebrations. Conversations throughout the event focused on changing client expectations, cross-border logistics, evolving design sensibilities, and the growing importance of seamless execution across multiple destinations.

Now in its fifth edition, Retrouvailles has grown into one of India's most influential platforms for discussions around luxury weddings, destination-led events, and experiential formats at scale. The 2026 conclave reflected this evolution in both scope and setting. The venue's blend of traditional Rajasthani design and contemporary luxury closely aligned with themes discussed during the event--particularly how heritage, scale, and modern execution are increasingly coming together in India's wedding landscape. Holding the conclave in Jaipur further reinforced the city's standing as a preferred destination for international and high-value celebrations.

Delegates attended from across Europe, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, the Midwest, and the Asia-Pacific region. The international participation reflected how Indian destinations and planners are increasingly part of global wedding conversations--not just as service providers, but as partners shaping creative and operational standards. Discussions highlighted the growing demand for Indian-led weddings among global families seeking multi-day celebrations that combine cultural depth with refined aesthetics and production excellence.

The event was formally inaugurated by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, who attended as the Chief Guest. In her address, she spoke about the government's "Wed in India" and "Meet in India" vision, underlining that India--and Rajasthan in particular--has the infrastructure, venues, and cultural assets required to host some of the world's most sought-after weddings. She emphasized the state's heritage properties, evolving hospitality ecosystem, and growing focus on positioning Rajasthan as a preferred destination for global events and international gatherings.

The conclave was hosted by Vimal Kumar, General Manager, and Ajay Gangwal, Managing Director, of Anantara Jaipur. Their involvement reinforced Jaipur's growing reputation as a city capable of hosting large-format, high-value celebrations while maintaining international service standards, operational efficiency, and the attention to detail expected by global clientele.

Beyond formal sessions, Retrouvailles 2026 placed strong emphasis on experience-led engagement. Networking unfolded through curated dinners, informal conversations, and cultural performances set within the venue's open courtyards and heritage-inspired spaces. These interactions reflected the way the luxury wedding industry operates--relationship-driven, collaborative, and increasingly global in outlook.

Adding an international perspective were senior leaders from global destination management companies and luxury hospitality brands such as Inventum Global, Rixos, and NG Phaselis Bay. Their participation underscored how India is now being evaluated alongside established luxury wedding destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean, particularly for destination-led celebrations involving global guests and multinational wedding entourages.

Over the years, Retrouvailles has evolved into a platform that extends beyond networking. It has become a space where industry leaders exchange insights, discuss emerging trends, and explore collaborations that influence the direction of luxury weddings. Through EXP Exchange, Kanika Mehta continues to bring together planners, stakeholders, and thought leaders from India and abroad--many of whom work with global families and high-value clients.

Retrouvailles 2026 ultimately reinforced a clear conclusion: India is no longer positioning itself as an emerging player in the luxury wedding market. It is already operating as a global leader--shaping conversations, setting standards, and hosting celebrations that resonate well beyond its borders.

