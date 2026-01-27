South Africa National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: South Africa and the West Indies are set to face off in the first of three T20 Internationals at Boland Park today, Tuesday, 27 January 2026. This series, which was trimmed from five matches to three to manage player workloads, represents the final opportunity for both sides to fine-tune their squads before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins on 7 February. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

The match follows closely on the heels of the SA20 final, with several Proteas and West Indian stars transitioning immediately from domestic franchise duties to international colours.

Quick Match Facts: SA vs WI (1st T20I)

Feature Details Fixture South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I Date Tuesday, 27 January 2026 Venue Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa Match Time 18:00 Local / 21:30 IST / 16:00 GMT Toss Time 17:30 Local / 21:00 IST / 15:30 GMT Head-to-Head Played: 26 | WI: 14 | SA: 12 Live Telecast Star Sports Live Streaming JioHotstar

SA vs WI Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

Broadcasters have confirmed multi-platform coverage for the series to ensure global access for fans:

South Africa: The match will be broadcast live on SABC 2. Digital users can stream the action via the SABC Plus app and website.

India: Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For digital streaming, the series is available on the JioHotstar app and website, as well as FanCode. SA vs WI Team News and Key Players

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will feature a blend of experienced campaigners and standout performers from the recently concluded SA20, including the explosive Dewald Brevis. However, the hosts are expected to monitor the fitness of David Miller, who remains a doubt for the series opener due to a fitness issue. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Claim Third SA20 Title; Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs Shine In Narrow Win Over Pretoria Capitals in Final.

The West Indies, captained by Shai Hope (who takes over leadership duties from Brandon King for this tour), arrive with a reinforced squad. Heavy hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell are back in the mix after missing recent fixtures, looking to exploit the batting-friendly conditions often found at Paarl.

Both teams are looking to shake off inconsistent form. South Africa enters the series following a difficult season, while the West Indies are seeking redemption after a recent series loss to Afghanistan. With only 11 days remaining until the World Cup opener in India and Sri Lanka, this three-match window is critical for finalising the starting XI and settled batting orders.

