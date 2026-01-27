Is Salman Khan Joining AIMIM? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, January 27: A video is going viral on social media claiming that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced that he is joining Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). An alleged photograph of Salman Khan with Owaisi is also being widely shared to bolster the claim.

"I, Salman Khan, announce that very soon I am going to join Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party. In today's time, if a party talks about equality and human rights, then it is AIMIM. Mr Owaisi, congratulations on your victory from the bottom of my heart. God willing, I will meet you very soon," the actor can be heard saying in the alleged video. Fact Check: Did Dhanush Secretly Marry Mrunal Thakur in Chennai? Truth Behind Viral Wedding Video (Watch).

Fact Check: Viral AI-Generated Video Falsely Claims Salman Khan Is Joining AIMIM

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is Salman Khan Really Joining AIMIM?

However, a detailed fact-check found that the video is AI-generated, and an altered audio layered over an old video of the Bollywood star. We at LatestLY ran a relevant keyword search to check if Salman Khan had made any public statements regarding his entry into politics and joining AIMIM. However, we did not find any sources or reports that were credible to prove the authenticity of the claim. Fact Check: Is Sidhu Moosewala ALIVE? Viral Video Shows Slain Singer Claiming He Staged His Own Death (Watch).

A closer visual and audio review of the viral video uncovered several warning signs consistent with AI manipulation, including mismatched lip movements, artificially generated-sounding audio, and facial motions that appear unusually smooth and inconsistent with natural speech patterns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Salman Khan has announced that he is joining Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Conclusion : The video is fake and AI-Generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).