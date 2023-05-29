NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: For years, Revlon, a global leader in beauty and cosmetics, pushed the boundaries of technology and the efficacy of ingredients to create products beyond consumer expectation. Building on this, Revlon is thrilled to announce the launch of its much awaited - Revlon Color 'N Care. With an all-new formulation, the brand will offer consumers a revolutionary hair color experience that combines vibrant color with the power of natural nourishment and care. Revlon Colour 'N Care has also launched its product range in a value proposition of sachets. The strategic decision comes as a move to cater to the needs (convenience) of a larger consumer base in this market segment.

Revlon's commitment to innovation and quality is reflected in the new Color 'N Care formulation. The company's team of experts has developed a unique blend that not only offers deep nourishing, no ammonia, and long-lasting, vibrant color but also maintains the integrity of the hair, making it healthier and more manageable with every application. This cutting-edge technology sets Revlon Color 'N Care apart from traditional hair color products, offering consumers a truly exceptional hair color experience.

The enhanced Revlon Color 'N Care is infused with four essential oils - Argan, Sunflower, Coconut, and Jojoba - which work in harmony to provide complete nourishment for the hair. These oils are renowned for their rejuvenating properties, delivering essential nutrients and moisture to every strand, resulting in hair that feels beautifully soft, silky, and deeply cared for. In addition to the four essential oils, Revlon Color 'N Care also features Shea Butter, a luxurious ingredient known for its intensive moisturizing benefits. Shea Butter further enhances the formulation, ensuring that colored hair remains hydrated, glossy, and visibly healthy throughout.

"Revlon Color 'N Care is the result of extensive research and development between our marketing team & Revlon global team aimed at providing Indian consumers with a hair color solution that not only delivers stunning color but also prioritizes the health and care of their hair. We are excited to introduce this revolutionary formulation enriched with nourishing oils and Shea Butter, ensuring that every user can enjoy the benefits of beautifully colored, silky, and shiny hair,'' said Rohit Jain, General Manager - Revlon India.

Revlon Color 'N Care is available in an extensive range of shades, catering to every individual's unique style and preference. Whether consumers are looking to embrace a vibrant new look or subtly enhance their natural hair color, Revlon Color 'N Care offers a wide spectrum of shades to suit all tastes.

For more information on the product and to explore the complete range of shades, please visit: revlon.co.in/collections/hair-color.

Revlon, Inc. is a leading global beauty company with a portfolio of iconic brands that transform the lives of women and men around the world. Modi-Mundipharma Beauty Products Pvt Ltd. (formerly known as Modi-Revlon), part of Umesh Modi Group, introduced Revlon in India in 1995, making Revlon the first international cosmetics brand launched in India. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold across India in approximately 40,000+ outlets and 100+ Exclusive Brand outlets.

