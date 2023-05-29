New Delhi, May 29: The realme 11 Pro series is highly awaited in India for its touted spectacular and massive camera. The realme 11 series made its debut in its home market China recently, and is all set to launch in India.

However, the realme 11 vanilla is not expected to launch in India, and only the two higher models – the realme 11 Pro and the realme 11 Pro+ are expected to come our way. As more leaks and details emerge regarding the new smartphones, let’s check them out. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

realme 11 Pro+ & realme 11 pro – Expected Launch Date & India Price

The realme 11 Pro+ and the realme 11 Pro are likely will be available for purchase via e-commerce site Flipkart in India. Even though there’s no official announcement yet, according to a reliable tipster, the realme 11 Pro series will launch in India on June 8.

The leaked report also said that pre-ordering the realme 11 Pro+ and realme 11 Pro models will also entitle the buyers to get a free pair of the realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS.

As per the latest reports, the realme 11 Pro could be priced in the range of Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000, while the top model realme 11 Pro+ may cost around Rs 28,000 to Rs 29,000 in India. Apple iPhone 15 Series To Get Surprisingly Radical Specs Changes As per Latest Speculations; Here’s All Known Details.

In the Chinese market, the realme 11 Pro launched at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,300) for the base 8GB+256GB variant, the 12GB+256GB storage version was tagged at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 23,700), while the 12GB+512GB model is priced at RMB 2,299 (about Rs 27,300).

On the other hand, the realme 11 Pro+ costs RMB 2,099 (around Rs 24,900) for the 12GB+256GB storage model, priced at RMB 2,399 (about Rs 28,500) for the 12GB+512GB variant and RMB 2799 yuan (approx. Rs 33,200) for the top-end 12GB+1TB version.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).