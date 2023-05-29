Moscow, May 29: In a shocking incident, a woman narrowly escaped a fatal tiger attack when she went into the bushes to relieve herself. The woman's life was saved by her daring husband, who rammed the "world’s biggest tiger" with their truck. As a result of this extraordinary encounter, the woman is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital for severe lacerations on her shoulder and both arms.

According to a Mirror report, the incident occurred in Ussuriysk, in Russia's Far East, when Darya Ulyanova went into the woods for the toilet. The report said the woman claimed her husband Mikhail saved her by ramming the wild animal with his Zil truck. As per the woman, when she was in the bushes, she saw the tiger approaching her from the corner of her eye. She started running but fell. Soon the big cat pounced on her and started mauling her. Crocodile Attack in Australia: Teenager Fights Off Monster Reptile in Northern Territory.

The woman added that her husband jumped into their truck on seeing the tiger attack and crashed it into the animal. Following this, the tiger fled into the forest. Police and tiger experts are checking her story as some reports said her testimony was “confused”. Reportedly evidence of tiger hair was found on the truck, but some reports say there is a suspicion the man was poaching. Russia: Brutal Tiger Fight Breaks Out at Kislovodsk State Circus After Two Tigresses Attack Each Other on Stage, Kids and Parents Left Horrified.

‌It is the latest attack by a species now rising in numbers after Russian President Vladimir Putin took measures to protect the animal which were on the brink of extinction. The woman's husband could now be fined up to £20,000 under Putin’s laws protecting the species.

