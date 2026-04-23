Home

Agency News Agency News Business News | Revolution from Anantapur: Farmer Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy Redefines High-Yield, Chemical-Free Farming in India Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23: In a breakthrough that could reshape the future of Indian agriculture, progressive farmer Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy has emerged as a game-changer by developing a high-yield, low-chemical farming model rooted in soil biology and natural plant immunity.

VMPL

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23: In a breakthrough that could reshape the future of Indian agriculture, progressive farmer Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy has emerged as a game-changer by developing a high-yield, low-chemical farming model rooted in soil biology and natural plant immunity.

Also Read | Why Is Mi vs CSK Called El Clasico of IPL?.

At a time when conventional farming heavily relies on chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Reddy's approach offers a powerful alternative--one that enhances productivity while restoring soil health. His model integrates biological soil activation, natural inputs, and precision drip irrigation, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where crops thrive without chemical dependency.

What makes this innovation truly impactful is its performance in drought-prone conditions. Field results from Anantapur reveal remarkable improvements in soil structure, aeration, moisture retention, and nutrient efficiency--critical factors for farming in water-scarce regions.

Also Read | BSA Scrambler 650 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

But the real standout feature lies in plant immunity. Instead of fighting diseases with chemicals, Reddy's method strengthens crops from within. Healthier soil leads to stronger plants, naturally resistant to pests, diseases, and climate stress--cutting down the need for repeated chemical sprays.

The results are not just theoretical--they are visible in the field. In banana cultivation, Reddy has achieved exceptional fruit weights of 320-360 grams per banana, far exceeding typical standards. The produce is uniform, well-developed, and market-ready, reflecting superior nutrient absorption and crop health.

The model's success is not limited to bananas. Farmers adopting similar practices have reported higher yields, better crop uniformity, improved quality, and significantly lower input costs across crops like grapes, pomegranate, and vegetables.

Reddy's farm is now more than just farmland--it has evolved into a live demonstration hub. Farmers, researchers, and agricultural students regularly visit to witness and learn from his techniques, signaling a growing shift toward sustainable farming practices.

Agricultural experts are increasingly viewing such farmer-led innovations as essential for India's future. With climate change, soil degradation, and rising input costs posing serious challenges, models like Reddy's offer a practical roadmap for resilient and profitable agriculture.

Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy is not just cultivating crops--he is cultivating a new vision for Indian farming, where productivity meets sustainability, and innovation grows from the ground up.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)