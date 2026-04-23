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Auto AUTO BSA Scrambler 650 Price in India, Specifications and Features BSA Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 650 in India, with prices starting from INR 3.25 lakh. Featuring a 652cc engine producing 45 bhp and 55 Nm of torque, the motorcycle gets rugged styling, 19-inch/17-inch wire-spoke wheels, and Brembo brakes. It is available in three colours: Raven Black, Victor Yellow, and Thunder Grey.

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BSA Motorcycles India has officially expanded its product portfolio with the debut of the Scrambler 650 on Thursday. Built on the same 652cc platform as the previously launched Gold Star 650, the new motorcycle is priced starting at INR 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The introduction of this model marks the brand's entry into the competitive mid-capacity scrambler segment, offering a more rugged and versatile alternative to its cruiser-style sibling.

The motorcycle is available in three distinct colour variants: Raven Black, Victor Yellow, and Thunder Grey. While sharing its core mechanical architecture with the Gold Star, the Scrambler 650 introduces significant design and ergonomic modifications to suit its off-road-inspired persona. These changes include a revised seating position, high-set mudguards, and specialized tyre configurations, reflecting the brand’s strategy to appeal to enthusiast riders looking for heritage styling combined with modern performance. 2026 Yezdi Scrambler India Launch on April 23, 2026; Know What To Expect.

BSA Scrambler 650 Specifications and Features

The BSA Scrambler 650 is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers a peak power of 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For suspension, the motorcycle utilizes 41mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers featuring 5-step preload adjustment. The braking system consists of discs at both ends equipped with Brembo calipers and dual-channel ABS as standard. It also features wire-spoke wheels—19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear—wrapped in semi-knobby CEAT Tube tyres.

On the feature front, the Scrambler 650 is equipped with an off-set digital instrument cluster and a full LED lighting setup for the headlamp and tail lamps. For added utility, the motorcycle includes both Type-A and Type-C charging ports mounted on the handlebars. With a kerb weight of 208 kg and a seat height of 820 mm, the bike is designed for a balanced power-to-weight ratio. Buyers can further customise the motorcycle with various accessories, including engine guards, saddle bag mounts, a top rack, and a headlamp grille. KTM 390 Duke, KTM 390 Adventure Get New 350cc Variants in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

BSA Scrambler 650 Price in India

The BSA Scrambler 650 is launched with a tiered pricing structure based on the colour option selected. The entry-level Raven Black variant is priced at INR 3.25 lakh, followed by the Victor Yellow at INR 3.33 lakh. The top-of-the-line Thunder Grey edition is available for INR 3.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). This pricing positions the Scrambler 650 as a premium alternative in the 650cc segment, aiming to compete with other retro-modern and scrambler-style motorcycles currently available in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BSA Company ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).